This Is The Worst Highway In Connecticut, According To Locals

Despite being the third smallest state in the United States, Connecticut is still notable for several reasons. It has a place in history as one of the original 13 British colonies, and it boasts all kinds of must-try cuisine. With that said, like any state, it's no paradise, with its share of drawbacks preventing it from being the perfect place to live. For example, unfortunately, some of the roads can be a challenge to navigate, with many locals ranking one highway as the absolute worst to drive on.

On the Connecticut subreddit, user u/1959memehusky made a thread with a poll on the matter of the state's worst highways. With a whopping 338 of 523 votes, I-95 firmly stood as the worst to get stuck driving on. "95 is just miserable in CT, it's a permanent feature," commented u/Burwylf in another thread on the infamous highway. A now-deleted Reddit user explained that it's a poorly designed stretch of road, favoring local traffic and having far too many exits in close proximity. "There is just much traffic for 95 to handle that's the issue. All our roads are over crowded unfortunately," u/Mobile_Builder_4261 added.

These assessments paint Connecticut's I-95 as an absolute nightmare, full of issues to report on the Google Maps app for those hoping to warn other motorists. But efforts have been made by the state to improve the highway's conditions in some way.