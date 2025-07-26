While semi-trucks only make up about 5% of registered vehicles in the U.S., there are millions of them in the country. And with these vehicles averaging 45,000 miles every year, you'll find them all over your interstate highways and rural roads transporting goods, equipment, and chemicals over long distances.

Because of the safety concerns with semi-trucks due to their size, they aren't allowed to drive just anywhere and at any time. There are laws that constrain the hours of driving and restrict trucks to specific roads or routes. However, despite these measures, semi-trucks are involved in a substantial number of fatal accidents every year. In 2023 alone, 4,354 people reportedly died in large truck accidents, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The truth is, there is no single cause behind these accidents. Multiple factors come into play, but dangerous roads are a major piece of the puzzle. From heavy congestion to terrible weather conditions, poor maintenance, and complex routes, some locations have become notorious for major accidents, giving drivers a headache when navigating them. We combed through accident data to determine 13 of the most dangerous roads for semi-truck drivers.