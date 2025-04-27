Here's (Roughly) How Many Semi-Trucks Are On US Roads Each Day

Let's just be honest — drivers sometimes dread when the highway is full of semi-trucks. It can be a bit tricky to share the road with them, given how large the biggest ones are. But how many are you realistically going to run into during your commute? As of February 2025, there are 2.97 million semi-trucks registered in the United States. While not every one of these semi-trucks is on the road all at once, it's safe to say they spend a lot of time on the road. A single semi-truck drives an average of 45,000 miles a year, making them one of the more frequent trucks you'll come across on your drive.

Advertisement

Semi-truck drivers spend a lot of time driving due to the long distances they must commute for work. While semi-trucks only make up 1% of registered vehicles in the United States, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, they are on the road far more often. The total miles traveled by vehicles every year across the U.S. is 3 trillion, but semi-trucks account for 184 billion miles alone.