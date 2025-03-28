Where Are The Blind Spots Of A Semi-Truck? How To Stay Safe While Driving Beside One

Thanks to their massive size and height, semi-trucks have some of the biggest blind spots you're likely to encounter on the highway. Also known as "No-Zones," these blind spots are where the truck driver has limited or no visibility of nearby vehicles. Because truck drivers rely solely on side mirrors (meaning no rearview mirror), vehicles lingering in these No-Zones are at risk of being sideswiped or cut off. These blind spots can be found directly in front of the truck's cab, behind the trailer, and along both sides of the vehicle. The No-Zone on the right side is particularly dangerous, as it extends across two entire lanes of traffic.

The front No-Zone extends about 20 feet ahead of the truck, so cutting in too closely can be an extremely dangerous thing to do. The rear blind spot extends up to 200 feet behind the trailer, making tailgating just as risky, since it reduces visibility and reaction time. The left blind spot is smaller than the right but still worth being aware of, and the right-side blind spot poses the greatest threat due to its larger coverage area and the driver's limited visibility on that side. Even with additional mirrors and cameras to help minimize the blind spots, truck drivers cannot eliminate them entirely. That's why it's so important for you to stay safe out there when you encounter one on the road. Here's what to know.

