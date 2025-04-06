Why Do Semi Trucks Have So Many Mirrors?

On a regular car, the usual three mirrors are positioned in such a way that most of your blind spots are covered. With a quick glance and some proper driving smarts, you can always see whoever's around you and maintain proper defensive driving technique. This doesn't work for a semi truck, though. For one thing, a semi truck's rear is usually obscured, so a dashboard rearview mirror wouldn't do anything. Regular side view mirrors, meanwhile, are too small to properly reflect the truck's full length.

Advertisement

To give a semi truck driver proper spatial awareness, semi trucks are usually equipped with three different types of mirrors: side view mirrors, convex mirrors, and extended-length planar mirrors.

A semi truck's side view mirrors are similar to a regular car's, installed right outside the driver's side door. The difference is that these side view mirrors are far longer vertically, which allows them to reflect the entire space alongside a truck's lengthy body. These can be swapped out with wide-angle mirrors if the driver needs a little extra view space.

Convex mirrors are small, round mirrors usually installed on the fender or hood of the truck. These mirrors have rounded, concave reflections, showing a little bit more of what's on the truck's sides. This helps to further cover blind spots, particularly regarding what's coming up on adjacent lanes on the highway.

Advertisement

Extended-length planar mirrors are mounted on one or both sides of the cabin, similarly to side view mirrors. These mounts on these mirrors are extended further out than usual, which helps the driver to see to the back of their load. This is vital for making wide turns or merges while accounting for the load's movement.