5 Of The Loudest Pickup Trucks Ever Made

It's no secret that trucks are generally regarded as being louder than cars. However, there is a lot more overlap here than many may realize. The loudest cars ever built can easily bypass most modern trucks. For example, the 2021 Pagani Huayra R can get upwards of 110 decibels. By contrast, most modern trucks average around 80 to 90 decibels outside the cabin. Thus, while trucks are generally considered louder than cars, they aren't that much louder than cars, at least not anymore. There are some caveats there. For example, diesel trucks tend to be louder because of the way compression works in diesel engines.

In any case, despite their penchant for being louder, trucks aren't typically what enthusiasts go for when it comes loud engines. That's why you can generally find tons of lists out there talking about loud car engines and much fewer talking about loud trucks. Additionally, consumers are more concerned than ever with in-cabin engine noise, so a lot of today's loudness tests are done within the cabin to gauge quietness, like you see in the loudest SUVs on the market.

If you want to find out which trucks are the quietest inside the cabin for comfort purposes, car reviewers like Car Confections have a list specifically for that. Today's modern truck is way quieter inside the cabin than older ones, with the loudest truck measured in recent history being the Toyota Tundra 1794 Hybrid at just 64.2 decibels.