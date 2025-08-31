5 More Raspberry Pi Projects That Would Be Useful In Your Bedroom

You could make a smart night light with a Raspberry Pi, but that feels a bit too easy. Instead, try a TV accent light. This project comes courtesy of YouTuber bhimmeup, who created an active DIY LED backlight that makes the back of your bedroom TV panel glow against the wall. It also glows in sync with the colors currently output by the TV. It feels like your TV is reaching out of itself into 3D space, creating more immersion while providing utility (keeping you from tripping in the dark) in one package. It's a cheaper alternative to options like the Philips Hue and doesn't require cameras that might infringe upon your privacy.

YouTuber bhimmeup says you'll need a Raspberry Pi, video capture card, some multi-colored LED strips, a micro SD, micro USB-to-USB-A cable, HDMI cables, power supplies for your PI and light strips, one barrel jack connector, and some Dupont wires. If you have multiple devices (Google Chromecast or TV Streamer or game console), then an HDMI splitter is advisable.

Setting it up is pretty straightforward. Load up Hyperion HyperBian onto your Raspberry Pi, and ideally connect it over Wi-Fi via PuTTY to remote-control it. Installing the light strips will depend on your make and model of TV, as will where you mount the Raspberry Pi and capture card. Assuming you follow all the steps with care, the result is nothing short of stunning. The lights automatically create a light show, no further tweaking required.