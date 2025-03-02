5 Raspberry Pi AI Kit Projects For Every User Level

Raspberry Pi offers lots of different add-ons and HATs (Hardware Attached on Top) for their $50 computer, including a desktop kit, a Build HAT for connecting to Lego motors, and a TV HAT for receiving digital television streams. You can also buy third-party Raspberry Pi kits that enable you to build anything from a camera to a handheld games console. There's also a HAT for incorporating AI into your Raspberry Pi projects, which was released in June 2024; we previously covered how it works and what things you can do with it if you're planning to build AI projects.

Advertisement

Since the Raspberry Pi AI Kit was released, it's been updated with a newer model, the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+, released in October 2024. The AI HAT+ is available in two versions. You can choose between 13 TOPS (tera-operations per second) with a Hailo-8L chip for $70 — which is the same as you got with the AI Kit — or 26 TOPS with a Hailo-8 chip, which costs $110 and gives you twice as much oomph. The kits use a Hailo AI acceleration module for object detection, image segmentation, and pose estimation.

Raspberry Pi fans have built on this functionality to create a range of projects, including traffic monitors, cluttered desk alerts, and a warning system in case your boss is lurking behind you. Some of the projects below use the original AI kit but don't worry, they are fully compatible with each other. You can use the AI HAT+ for any project that would have used the AI Kit. For all the projects below, you'll need a Raspberry Pi 5 and camera, as well as a Raspberry Pi AI kit or AI HAT+.

Advertisement