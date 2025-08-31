Android Battery Going Down While You Charge It? Here's What You Can Do

Gone are the days when you would receive a handful of accessories in the box with your purchase. Most smartphones now only ship with a USB cable that can be used for charging and data transfer. This means you, as a consumer, are responsible for picking the best power adapter — something that can ideally deliver the maximum charging speeds to your phone while not posing any risk of overheating.

Sure, with USB Power Delivery being adopted by many premium smartphones, things become a little less confusing when shopping for the right charger. That said, it is quite easy to mistakenly use a weaker charger to top up your phone. The best way to discern which power adapter is ideal is to refer to your phone's technical specifications or product page. A compatible charger and cable will ensure that you get the fastest possible charging speeds.

If you've been using the same phone for a few years, it's likely that battery health has significantly deteriorated. There are third-party apps that will help you check the battery health of your Android phone. Modern iPhones can display this number in Settings > Battery > Battery Health. Your smartphone might notify you if its battery has aged enough to warrant a replacement. A degraded battery may struggle to hold a charge consistently, especially if you're using your phone while it's charging.