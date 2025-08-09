Do The Apps Running In The Background On Your Phone Drain Your Battery Faster?

Smartphones have come a long way in the level of convenience they have to offer. You have several instant messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger that let you connect with your loved ones over the internet. Then there's the recent surge of AI-assisted features with nearly every phone release, offering features like smart object removal, accurate transcriptions, and even a way to screen and manage incoming calls for you.

Our phones are also constantly managing and relaying information back to us in the form of notifications. Somebody texts you on iMessage? You instantly get a notification on your iPhone. This is extremely convenient, and honestly, taken it a bit for granted given that the alternative would've been to always leave an app open.

Background app activity is also what allows you to upload large files on Google Drive and switch to another app without pausing or canceling the upload. With the bucketload of notifications your phone receives, it's safe to assume that the majority of the apps on your device have access to background data — but in what capacity? Do all apps drain the same amount of battery when not in active use? Recent versions of Android and iOS make it quite easy to view and manage the apps that run in the background — and here's how you can optimize your phone to stretch its battery life.