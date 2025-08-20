15 Craftsman Tool Boxes You Can Get For Under $100
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you are a professional mechanic or a hobbyist, a toolbox is essential for keeping all your work-related belongings organized and stacked safely in one box, so you don't have to dig around your home to find all the tools you need. There are many different kinds of toolboxes: Some are deeper and can store large power tools, but are relatively heavy and take a lot of space, while others are small and include drawers and trays, which are ideal for hand tools.
If you're looking for the perfect storage solution, Craftsman — which is also a major power tool brand — has a range of toolboxes for all sizes. The brand offers some solutions even if you're on a budget and can't justify spending more than $100 on a toolbox. And while those boxes are relatively cheap, you can count on Craftsman to deliver a product that will stay by your side for years to come, thanks to its durable design.
Craftsman VersaStack Deep Tool Box
This 17-inch-deep toolbox comes with a red lid and a black body, like several of its Craftsman fellows. The unit has an IP54 rating, which means that dust will mostly stay out of the toolbox and whatever is inside will be protected by occasional splashes of water from any direction. Meanwhile, the bimaterial handle on top makes for an easy grip that won't strain your palm in the long run.
The toolbox is designed to be stackable, meaning you can put one tray on top of the other, and they will perfectly align. Thanks to its VersaStack compatibility, the Deep Tool Box is stackable with any other tool in the same line. The latches are made out of metal, but don't worry — they won't rust soon, since they are specifically designed to be rustproof. The unit comes with a versatile tray with multiple compartments for smart storage of small parts. Of course, if you need more space, you can remove the tray. The Craftsman VersaStack Deep Tool Box is sold for $44.99 on Amazon.
Craftsman TradeStack Tool Box
Convenient for both indoor and outdoor tool storage, the TradeStack Tool Box, which goes for $44.98, has an IP65, making it properly waterproof. This means it will protect the tools inside it from jets of water and plenty of dust with minimal penetration. Being part of the TradeStack line, stacking a few of these boxes (or other TradeStack products) is easy, thanks to the drop-and-lock mechanism. Similarly, releasing them can be done with a slight push.
This toolbox is perfect for large tools, such as drills and impact wrenches, since it has a lot of space inside. With careful placement, you can actually squeeze out a good amount of storage, while the removable tray gives you the perfect solution for storing small tools like screwdrivers and bits. The TradeStack can hold up to 132 pounds inside, thanks to its structural foam design, which helps it to maintain the rigidity of the walls without breaking apart.
Craftsman VersaStack 20 Inch Rolling Toolbox
What could make your life easier than a rolling toolbox? There are a few things, sure, but if you consistently carry around more tools than you can lift, the VersaStack Rolling Tool Box should be on your radar. IP54 rating and a bimaterial handle are common to most Craftsman toolboxes, Rolling Tool Box included, so let's move ahead to the more distinct features.
The push-button handle makes it a simple task to open and close the box. There are four compartments to store a variety of tools, from bits and small material to hefty power tools. The box can easily be slid apart, too, allowing easy access to all the different trays and compartments at once. The two wheels, around 24 inches each, allow you to roll the toolbox on rough terrain without getting stuck. Any tool that does not seem to fit anywhere else will find a space in this deep, well-built VersaStack Rolling Tool Box, priced at $74.98 on Amazon.
Craftsman Plastic Toolbox With Drawers
This particular toolbox is for those who love to stay organized and keep all their tools neatly in place, instead of throwing them into a big box. The Plastic Tool Box With Drawers has two removable dividers with ball bearings on the side, for quick and easy slide-in and slide-out. The drawers come with many compartments, helpful for managing the smaller parts of your inventory so you don't have to dig through the chaos every time you need a few bits and screws.
Additionally, this toolbox supports the Craftsman VersaStack system, while the floor mount design means you can place it on any flat surface, and it will stay still. Unfortunately, one downside of this toolbox is that it does not offer resistance to water, unlike many other Craftsman storage solutions. It's also not suitable as a heavy-duty storage solution, since it only supports up to 7.5 pounds, but it is the correct pick for smaller tools. This plastic toolbox is sold on Amazon for $48.19.
Craftsman VersaStack 30 Gallon Rolling Tool Chest
If you need a truly humongous storage solutions for your tools, Craftsman has you covered. With a staggering capacity of about 30 gallons, this massive Rolling Tool Chest is like a huge luggage but for tools. The design is wide, deep, and durable. Thanks to the quick-access lid, it takes only a second to open the tool chest and pick your tools.
This toolbox is meant to make transporting a lot of tools easier, so of course it comes with a set of wheels that make it glide like a breeze, at least when it's not completely full. According to Craftsman, this toolbox can safely carry up to 110 pounds. And while it's more expensive than other solutions offered by the same brands, this product is not still relatively affordable, considering what it is. The VersaStack Quick-Access Rolling Tool Chest is currently on sale for $89.98 on Amazon.
Craftsman VersaStack Open Tote Case Toolbox
A toolbox that stands out from the rest of its Craftsman siblings, the VersaStack Open Tote Case Tool Box is characterized by an open design, making it more of a crate than a toolbox. Thanks to its two large handles, you can pick up and transport this box easily, as if it was a shopping basket. The deep interior has a lot of space for your tools, and the optional organizer makes it easy to store them safely and efficiently.
As with other toolboxes of the same line, you can mount the Open Tote Case Tool Box with other VersaStack-compatible toolboxes and compartments. You can keep a maximum of about 22 pounds of tools in this Open Tote Case Tool Box. That's not a lot, but then again, this is not an expensive toolbox, coming it at $25.09. Of course, it doesn't protect your tools from water and dust like other Craftsman toolboxes, since it doesn't have a lid.
Craftsman TradeStack Toolbox with 6 Containers
When you buy the TradeStack Tool Box for $34.98, you get not just the box, but also six small vertical containers with lids, ideal for storing and organizing small parts like driver bits and screws. If you know your garage DIY lifehacks, you'll have already noticed that those containers have a small section on top that seems dedicated to labeling them. By the looks of it, you wouldn't say this is the right choice for storing heavier tools. You might be right, since it's quite small and heavy tools tend to be large, but this box has a surprisingly high maximum weight capacity of 88 pounds.
Furthermore, this 21.6-inch toolbox has water and dust resistance, being IP65 rated, and structural foam to provide rigidity to the walls, which also protects the items inside when the box is bumped around during transport. Like other TradeStack units, this toolbox is easy to connect and detach from stacks.
Craftsman Portable Three-Drawer Tool Chest
Craftsman tool chests make a great addition to a garage, but they come with the drawback of mostly being stuck in place. The Portable Three-Drawer Tool Chest looks like one of those metal storage solutions with trays while being much smaller and lighter. This portable toolbox is great for transporting small tools, bits, and other minute material to different locations while keeping everything tidy. It might not be the cheapest solution, but it's durable, small, and looks a lot nicer than Craftsman's plastic boxes.
The flip-up handle makes it more comfortable to carry, while the locking latches keep the tools secure and prevent them from falling out of the drawers. Because it is designed to be portable, the manufacturers went with a solid steel construction. While this doesn't necessarily make the box especially resistant (the drawers in particular don't inspire a lot of confidence), it's probably enough to keep your small tools safe. The Three-Drawer Portable Chest Toolbox is on sale on Amazon for $94.40.
Craftsman 26 Inch Pro Toolbox
Efficient storage solutions are essential for some jobs, and the Craftsman 26 Inch Pro Toolbox seems to be the perfect solution. First, the toolbox comes with six removable cups, four of them large and two small, which you can use to hold screws, wall plugs, and the likes. The lids of those boxes have a semi-transparent design, too, so you can quickly glance at their contents and find what you're looking for. The small container cups are elevated, too, making it easy to take them and put them back in.
This 26-inch toolbox can sustain up to 77 pounds in weight and gives you plenty of space for your bigger tools, while the water-resistant design makes it optimal for storing liquids as well as for keeping water outside. The strong metal latches seem strong enough to survive the rest of the plastic construction and are supposed to be rust-resistant as well. The Large Craftsman Toolbox is sold for $44.99 on Amazon.
Craftsman XL Pro Organizer
If you don't care for single large storage solutions, the Craftsman XL Pro could be the toolbox for you. For $31.98, you get an assortment of storing compartments for all your small tools and components. The toolbox comes with a total of 12 compartments, three large and nine medium, all of them removable and interchangeable. You could also decide not to use some of the containers, to make space for a large tool or two.
The XL Pro has an IP53 rating against dust and water, making it relatively safe for the tools inside, even when close to water. The impact-resistant and tight lid makes sure all the compartments stick to their place instead of moving around when the toolbox is hit or rolled over to a side, while the rust-resistant metal latches make sure the lid stays closed. The sturdy handle featured on the case allows you to bring it along to any work job that may require your tools at hand.
Craftsman 29 Inch Rolling Toolbox
This deep 29 Inch Rolling Toolbox is specifically made to hold your larger power tools and hardware components that would otherwise be difficult to store. With a total black outlook, this toolbox looks as sturdy as it is. You can load up to 88 pounds of weight in this huge box without a care, and then use the padlock to keep the tools safely within the case. Because it has to bear that load, the 7-inch-thick rubber-coated wheels are designed to be extra resistant. Just extend the handle and roll it along to your destination.
The box comes with a removable tray that can be utilized for frequently used tools or just to keep things tidy. On top of this, it features metal rail inserts you can resort to in case you want to secure up equipment with a cord on top of the lid. The lid has another ace up its sleeve, a "V-Groove" design that acts as a guide for making accurate cuts, as well as helping with stacking. All these features are on sale for $89.47 on Amazon.
Craftsman 16 Inch Lockable Toolbox
You can fit about 16 pounds of tools in this simple-looking yet durable 16-inch Lockable Toolbox from Craftsman; not bad for such a small box. The metal latches are used to safeguard the tools inside, while the portable tray can be pulled out or used inside the toolbox for better tool management. Even the lid acts as an extra organizer, thanks to two lids that hide one small bin each. Meanwhile, the grip is supposed to be ergonomic, minimizing fatigue in the long run.
Available for $19.06 on Amazon, this might not be your choice for heavy-duty tools, but it can hold your screwdrivers and pliers just fine. One issue you might face when using this box regularly is that the lid does not open all the way, but is limited to a 90-degree angle. As a result, you will have to keep the lid in place with one hand while you find the desired tool in the box. Nevertheless, this Craftsman product is hard to beat for the price.
Craftsman Large 3-Drawer Tool Chest
The Craftsman Tool Chest is something that is unique and different from the conventional ones you come across in the market (even though it's quite similar to the smaller Portable Tool Chest). It features three drawers that help you keep track of where you put your tools, but there is also a deep, spacious area under the lid for storing extra tools. You can even remove the drawers from the chest in case a smaller tool falls behind the drawer.
Thanks to the heavy-duty steel construction, This box won't suffer terrible damages that could render it useless, as long as you use it carefully. The handle adds portability to the tool chest so you can move it around, while the floor-mount, rectangular design allows it to sit on any flat surface. Included with the purchase of the Craftsman Tool Chest, sold for $99.99, is a small wrench organizer, that makes storing and identifying those tools a lot easier.
One drawback? This tool chest is not water-resistant, so be extra careful when handling liquids around this case, as it may damage the exterior steel as well as the tools inside. Even then, for less than $100 this gets you a nice storage solution from one of the best tool chest brands, so a few drawbacks are to be expected.
Craftsman 22-Inch TradeStack Tool Box With Wheels
The TradeStack Tool Box With Wheels is another Craftsman toolbox that you can rely on to transport your tools around the house or wherever else you might travel to. It has a significant maximum weight capacity of 132 pounds, complemented by a resistant exterior build and an interior designed with structural foam to add toughness to the walls. All but your largest and heaviest tools will find safe storage in this box.
The one-touch release system of the TradeStack series makes the detachment pretty quick, while the automatic, drop-and-lock stacking mechanism helps you lock the box in place. Like other toolboxes in the family, this TradeStack has a removable tray and is water and dust resistant. One noteworthy feature here is the integrated cable holder you can use to store cables and wires neatly. An adjustable handle and wide 7-inch wheels make transporting it a joy, even on rough surfaces. The 22-Inch TradeStack Tool Box With Wheels is usually sold for $105.54, but it is often found on discount for under $100.
Craftsman 16-inch Toolbox
For those looking for an affordable storage solution, this 16-Inch Capacity Toolbox by Craftsman is about as cheap as it gets. It's usually sold for about $15, but can be found even cheaper on sale on Amazon, while giving you access to all the basic features a good toolbox should have. Padlock eye? Check. Front metal latch? Check. Ergonomic handle? You guessed it; Check. That's hardly a surprise, seeing as Craftsman ranks as one of the best brands of affordable toolboxes.
Inside the 16-Inch Toolbox, you will find a small tray for storing your hand tools, while the larger ones can go in the spacious area beneath it. The maximum weight recommendation of three pounds is a little tight, but with careful consideration it can be enough to hold all the essentials. If you're looking for a cheap toolbox for a DIY mechanic and need more volume and weight capacity, then sure, there are better options than this. If, on the other hand, you don't need more than two small compartments and three pounds of weight, and don't care about water protection either, you could do a lot worse for $15.