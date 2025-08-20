15 Craftsman Tool Boxes You Can Get For Under $100

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you are a professional mechanic or a hobbyist, a toolbox is essential for keeping all your work-related belongings organized and stacked safely in one box, so you don't have to dig around your home to find all the tools you need. There are many different kinds of toolboxes: Some are deeper and can store large power tools, but are relatively heavy and take a lot of space, while others are small and include drawers and trays, which are ideal for hand tools.

If you're looking for the perfect storage solution, Craftsman — which is also a major power tool brand — has a range of toolboxes for all sizes. The brand offers some solutions even if you're on a budget and can't justify spending more than $100 on a toolbox. And while those boxes are relatively cheap, you can count on Craftsman to deliver a product that will stay by your side for years to come, thanks to its durable design.