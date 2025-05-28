How To Remove The Drawers From Your Craftsman Toolbox

Craftsman has been one of the biggest names in American tool manufacturing since the company made its debut in the 1920s. But as popular as its hand and power tools are, the company is also known for making quality metal toolboxes to hold them. In fact, many consider Craftsman to be one of the best tool chest brands on the market.

But sometimes even the best tool chests need to be taken apart. You might have a tool fall behind a drawer, a spill that seeps into the chassis, or even a family of tiny critters that decide your toolbox is a great place to call home. Whatever the reason, there may come a time when you have to remove the drawers from your Craftsman toolbox. This can be tricky, however, as the drawers are designed to lock in place before sliding all the way out. This is usually a good thing, as it prevents large drawers full of heavy tools from falling to the ground, possibly damaging the drawer, the tools, and even potentially injuring the person holding the handle.

That said, there is a way to do it. All you need is a bit of patience and, in some cases, a flathead screwdriver.

