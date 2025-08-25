5 Ford Models Made For China That The US Is Missing Out On

It's hard to debate that the United States, as a society, loves cars. In 2024, for example, Americans purchased 16 million vehicles, a new record since 2019, and industry observers expect similar numbers for 2025. While that is indeed a lot of cars, the American market is nothing compared to that of China. Last year saw the nation's populace of over one billion purchase 31.43 million vehicles, of which 27.5 million were passenger vehicles.

With such a huge market, it shouldn't come as any surprise that American automakers have long targeted the Chinese market. GM, for example, entered the Chinese market in 1997 via a partnership with China's SAIC, and currently offers several Chevrolet vehicles not available in the U.S., such as the Menlo. Similarly, Ford has had a presence in China since 2001, when it established Changan Ford Mazda in collaboration with Mazda and Chinese automaker Changan (the three-way partnership split into separate Changan Ford and Changan Mazda operations in 2012, but that's another story). More recently, Ford partnered with Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) to further strengthen its Chinese operations.

The American giant hasn't always had the best time in China, but Ford's operations in the country generated a solid $900 million in revenue in 2024, thanks to a combination of familiar American imports and some China-only specials — some of which we're quite jealous of. Here are some of them.