This European Ford Is The Coolest Van You Can't Buy In The US

If you want a minivan in America, the choices are few. There's the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, Kia Carnival, and Chrysler Pacifica. However, you're out of luck if you want something from the Blue Oval brand. The Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon is more at home ferrying passengers to and from the airport, and it doesn't have the creature comforts of its competitors despite its seven-seat accommodations.

Moreover, Ford is discontinuing the Transit Connect Passenger Wagon after the 2023 model year, and it struggles to compare with your typical Sienna or Odyssey in terms of family-friendly accommodations and long-haul comfort. Then again, Ford has the third-generation Tourneo Custom (or Transit Custom) for its van-loving European clients, and it could give the Kia Carnival and Chrysler Pacifica some worthy competition if it were to grace U.S. showrooms.

The third iteration of Ford's Tourneo Custom van debuted in Europe for the 2021 model year wearing Volkswagen Caddy underpinnings, specifically the VW MQB platform shared with the Mk7 Golf and Atlas Cross Sport. The optimized architecture has resulted in a nine-seater family van that stands under 79 inches (under 2 meters), enabling unfettered access to low-ceiling garages and multi-story car parks.