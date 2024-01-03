This European Ford Is The Coolest Van You Can't Buy In The US
If you want a minivan in America, the choices are few. There's the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, Kia Carnival, and Chrysler Pacifica. However, you're out of luck if you want something from the Blue Oval brand. The Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon is more at home ferrying passengers to and from the airport, and it doesn't have the creature comforts of its competitors despite its seven-seat accommodations.
Moreover, Ford is discontinuing the Transit Connect Passenger Wagon after the 2023 model year, and it struggles to compare with your typical Sienna or Odyssey in terms of family-friendly accommodations and long-haul comfort. Then again, Ford has the third-generation Tourneo Custom (or Transit Custom) for its van-loving European clients, and it could give the Kia Carnival and Chrysler Pacifica some worthy competition if it were to grace U.S. showrooms.
The third iteration of Ford's Tourneo Custom van debuted in Europe for the 2021 model year wearing Volkswagen Caddy underpinnings, specifically the VW MQB platform shared with the Mk7 Golf and Atlas Cross Sport. The optimized architecture has resulted in a nine-seater family van that stands under 79 inches (under 2 meters), enabling unfettered access to low-ceiling garages and multi-story car parks.
The Ford Tourneo Custom is practical and luxurious
Ford said the Euro-spec Tourneo Custom "raises the bar in the multi-activity vehicle segment" by offering many practical features and pleasantly luxurious touches. It has track-mounted second and third-row seats, making it effortless to re-arrange the cabin layout for people or cargo. The three second-row seats can move independently, and ISOFIX tethers are in the second and third-row chairs. In addition, the Tourneo Custom is available in an extended wheelbase model that offers more room.
Meanwhile, it has premium equipment like a panoramic glass roof (with infrared-treated glass to block harmful UV rays), hands-free power sliding doors, tri-zone automatic climate control, interior ambient lighting, wireless charging, heated outboard second-row seats, and a Bang & Olufsen stereo with 14 speakers. The top-of-the-line Tourneo Custom Titanium X model adds more equipment, like 19-inch alloy wheels, faux cowhide upholstery, and full matrix LED headlamps.
Furthermore, it has a 13-inch Ford SYNC 4 infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a digital instrument cluster. A noteworthy feature is the Ford Tourneo Custom's tilting steering wheel. The tiller has a "squircle" shape and can fold flat to create a handy table for laptops and other stuff.
Available diesel, PHEV, and battery-electric powertrains
The Ford Tourneo Custom has a standard EcoBlue diesel engine with 134, 147, and 167 horsepower. The diesel mill connects to a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox in front-wheel or all-wheel drivetrains. The Tourneo Custom plug-in hybrid is a better option with a 228-horsepower 2.5-liter gas engine, a small electric motor, and an 11.8 kWh battery pack, unlocking up to 32 miles (52 kilometers) of all-electric range.
Towing is not a strong suit of the Ford Tourneo Custom, but the numbers are enough to rival most crossovers and small SUVs. Diesel-powered units could tow up to 5,511 pounds (2,500 kilograms), while the plug-in hybrid could pull up to 4,078 pounds (1,859 kilograms).
The crème of the crop is the all-electric E-Tourneo Custom (or E-Transit Custom) that provides up to 205 miles of range, 125 kW DC fast charging, and up to 4,600 pounds of towing. The all-electric E-Tourneo will arrive at European showrooms in 2024.