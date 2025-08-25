9 Of The Most Reliable Square Body Trucks Of All Time

The square body truck was a microcosm within the greater history of the lovable pickup truck. It was essentially an era where Chevy — and later other auto brands — made trucks that had a square body. We know, it's a totally shocking revelation. In any case, the square body truck became best known as the K10 and C10 trucks that GM was making via Chevy and GMC from 1973 to 1987. In the years since, other automakers like Ford, Dodge, and even Nissan had a square body truck design as well.

These trucks were largely known for their boxy shapes and decent reliability. In fact, some people even buy them as collectors' items or buy them, fix them up, and use them like they were intended. The end of the square body era is also a little bit loose. Chevy and GMC came out with rounded-off and more aerodynamic designs in the late 1980s, but the square body design remained alive on the Suburban and Blazer for a few more years. Counting Nissan, the square body fad officially ended in 1987, but extended into the late 1990s.

So, if you're in the market for a square body truck and want a good place to start, below is a list of the most reliable square body trucks we could find. There wasn't much in terms of reliability metrics in the 1970s and 80s, but we did the best we could with the data we could find.