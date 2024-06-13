The Best & Worst Years For Ford's 460 Engine: Which Should You Avoid?

The lifespan of Ford's 385 engines was one of the longest in the company's history. They debuted in 1968, and for the next 30 years Ford placed them under the hoods of many different vehicles, from full-size luxury cars to large pickup trucks to even some muscle cars. All the engines in the 385 line were cast-iron big-block V8 engines that could deliver a lot of power.

Over the course of three decades, Ford only produced the 385 V8 engines in three different displacement sizes. You might think one of them was 385 cubic inches, but that number actually signifies something else. The three sizes were 370, 429, and 460 cubic inches. The 385 line got its name from the largest of the engines, the 460, as the stroke of that engine is 3.85 inches. Even though that stroke length only applied to the 460, with the 370 and 429 sharing a 3.59-inch stroke, it was the 460 that set the standard.

When the same engine spends that long in production, there are bound to be times where it works better than others, as any automaker constantly tries to find ways to update its equipment. Some of these evolutions are successful, but not all of them work out. Let's look back at the life of the 460 and see when it became one of the most iconic big-block engines ever built and also when it faltered. These time periods were chosen based on reports from several publications about the V8 engine's various eras.

[Featured image by DaveLphx8 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]