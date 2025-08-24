5 More Essential Accessories Every Harley-Davidson Rider Should Have
As a motorcycle company, Harley-Davidson has been around since 1903, becoming an iconic motorcycle brand that is instantly recognizable by its iconic V-twin engine, although it has designed different engines throughout being in business over a century. These motorcycles have a reputation for going anywhere you'd like to visit, enduring a variety of weather conditions throughout the year . There are several Harley-Davidsons you can use during your everyday commute rather than taking a car.
If you regularly drive a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, there are ways to improve this riding experience by adding new attachments or swapping out the standard parts that come with the bike after purchasing it. We've already gone through to highlight some great Harley-Davidson accessories that you can get for your motorcycle. However, we've decided to dive through the website once again to highlight some noteworthy choices that you can also consider grabbing. These choices are made to enhance your experience while handling your motorcycle, and are designed for those who drive a trademark Harley-Davidson. These attachments can be used by everyone who rides a bike, and it never hurts to try something new to enhance this well-loved hobby.
This list was created using a combination of the writer's experience with each product and a variety of trusted professional reviews.
Booster Portable Battery Pack
Finding yourself stranded when you're out driving your Harley-Davidson can be terrifying, especially when you decide to take longer trips. There's always a chance of something going wrong, and if your motorcycle's battery dies during your trip, you only have a few options available to you to get it going and return home. You might have brought a pair of jumper cables with you, but they're only helpful if someone stops to help you with their vehicle, especially depending on the type of battery used in your Harley-Davidson.
A good way to prepare yourself if your motorcycle battery dies is to have one with you, such as the Booster Portable Battery Pack that you can pick up on the Harley-Davidson website. You'll be able to charge your bike's battery at any location, regardless of whether you're on a long trip or a short distance from your house. It's a portable battery designed to provide up to 20 starts on a single charge for your motorcycle, ensuring you don't have to wait for someone else to aid you. When you need to charge this portable battery, it uses a USB charger, meaning you can also use it to charge your smartphone or other devices. If you're trying to recharge your bike in the dark, it also has a built-in 100-lumen flashlight for a light source. The Booster Portable Battery Pack also doesn't take up too much space, as it's compact enough to fit inside your motorcycle's saddlebag.
Dominion Mirrors
When you're riding your motorcycle, mirrors are critical in making sure you remain aware of your surroundings while you're riding. You not only have to make sure you're following the rules of the road, but you also want to keep your eyes on other drivers who are driving larger vehicles to make sure they see you when you're moving around or making turns. Your mirrors play a critical role in allowing you to catch these small details while you're riding, without taking your eyes off the front of the road. Their placement is essential to give you an optimal view of everything happening behind you.
If you need to swap out your Harley-Davidson's standard mirrors with a different pair, the Dominion Mirrors may be a good option for you to consider. You can exchange your stock ones for these aluminum mirrors, adjusting their height and placement when you're installing them. The aluminum material of the Dominion Mirror doesn't require as much maintenance as the standard Harley-Davidson chrome models, which are prone to rusting and require much more maintenance. This frequently happens if you live somewhere with saltwater nearby or deal with a humid climate. These mirrors are compatible with multiple Harley-Davidson motorcycle models dated after 1982, and installation only requires having a compatible wrench to tighten the mirrors into place on your handlebars.
Willie G. Skull Footpegs
There's a certain amount of setup and preparation you have to do when you decide to go out for an extended trip with a motorcycle, even if you already have a Harley-Davidson motorcycle designed for long-distance riding. An extended trip means you'll have to prepare to face off against the heavy fatigue of sitting in a single position, absorbing every bump on the road during your ride. You don't want to waste too much time taking opportunities to rest, which means you have to optimize your time throughout the journey. A good way to decrease discomfort is to optimize your posture, even going as far as avoiding wrist pain while riding your motorcycle.
A good way to take it easier on your body is to install footpegs, and the Willie G. Skull Footpegs are an option for you to add to your Harley-Davidson, even if you still need to learn why the Harley-Davidson skull is called the Willie G. You can rest your feet on them while you're continuously driving, or while in the middle of a busier traffic lane, waiting for a light to change. You can adjust this attachment as you continue to use it, optimizing its placement to fit your preferences and get the most comfort out of it. You can also use them for your passengers, if you want to ensure those riding with you have the chance to rest while on longer rides.
Onyx Premium Luggage Day Bag
You have to put a lot of thought into what items you want to bring with you when you're riding a motorcycle. It's a significant disadvantage you'll have compared to a car driver, as they have a lot more room and space within their vehicle. Although a bike may not have the same capacity choices as a standard vehicle, there are ways you can add and install stands or bring bags with you to store critical items.
A good option to consider while driving a Harley-Davidson is the Onyx Premium Luggage Day Bag. A compact bag designed to be taken with you on short trips or your daily commute. There's enough room to store a spare change of clothes, small pockets of electronics, or tools and equipment you might need to use on your motorcycle while you're on the road. The exterior of the bag is made with a UV-stable polyester material, and the zippers are designed to be water-resistant, protecting the items you have inside. This bag fits on upright sissy bars, luggage racks, or tour-pak luggage, and requires only snapping it into place to install the bag properly. Given that the sissy bar and the luggage racks are common passenger upgrades for a Harley-Davidson, the Onyx bag could be helpful to you or your passenger during longer trips, too.
Mustache Engine Guard
There's always a higher chance of an accident while you're riding a motorcycle, which means any degree of safety you can add to your Harley-Davidson is always a good idea. Plus, added safety features can mean that when a minor accident or fall happens, it's less likely to severely damage your bike's frame and you. Remember, there's always a chance your vehicle might fall onto you, and while there may be an instinct to catch it before it hits the ground, it's easy to forget a just how much these bikes weigh.
The Mustache Engine Guard is a reasonable option if you want to install one on your Harley-Davidson. It sits at the front of your bike, acting as a buffer to make sure your engine doesn't hit the pavement if it falls. If you're riding the motorcycle when it's about to fall, the engine guard can protect your motorcycle's engine, the fairing, and your feet. These metal guards can assist in you holding the balance you need to handle when dealing with his heavy vehicle, and decrease the chances of it falling on you when you're trying to keep it from falling. Plus, the Mustache Engine Guard has footpegs at the front, meaning you won't have to make a separate purchase to add them to your motorcycle, if you're also in the market for those.
Methodology
We scoured Harley-Davidson's currently-available product catalogue and found those products which either the writer had used (and had a positive experience) or were overwhelmingly positively reviewed by trusted publications (or both).