What Type Of Battery Do Harley-Davidsons Use And How Long Will It Last?

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are some of the most popular on the market and have been for decades, and it's no mystery why. They come in a variety of styles, they can be customized in a host of different ways (even some classic Harleys make for great project bikes), and they can handle both short and long treks alike. Some are even outfitted with the most reliable Harley-Davidson engines ever created, ensuring your bike sticks around for the long haul. If you want your Harley at its mechanical and electronic best, though, it's wise to familiarize yourself with the types of batteries needed to make that happen.

Per the Harley-Davidson website, there are a few different battery types out there designed to power Harleys. One of the more cost-effective options is the conventional or flooded battery, which should be periodically checked for power if not used often and require the addition of distilled water when electrolyte levels drop. As for lead-acid-based Absorbent Glass Mat, or AGM batteries, they forego much of this maintenance, only needing to be checked on every few months and kept at full charge for best results. Finally, there are lithium batteries, which, despite their big problems and disadvantages, are low-maintenance, recharge relatively quickly, and self-discharge at a much slower rate than their contemporaries.

With the distinction between these three Harley battery types established, which one is right for you, and approximately how long can you expect each of these types to last?