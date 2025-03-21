Why Is The Harley-Davidson Skull Called Willie G?

Harley-Davidson is among the most iconic motorcycle manufacturers globally. Harley-Davidson's rich history spans more than a century, and the brand has significantly influenced modern motorcycle culture. From the many motorcycle clubs influenced by it to its iconic bikes, accessories, and streetwear, it's widely accepted that Harley-Davidson ranks among the top major motorcycle brands.

Advertisement

The company has several identifiers for its products, such as the Screamin' Eagle logo, linked to Harley's performance parts manufacturing and sales program, and the more iconic Bar & Shield logo, which can be traced back to 1910. However, when discussing Harley's most recognized identifiers, particularly in the 21st century, it's hard not to mention Willie G, Harley-Davidson's skull logo.

The Harley-Davidson skull came to life at the beginning of the 21st century. It's named Willie G because William Godfrey Davidson (Willie G), the grandson of one of Harley's founding fathers, William A. Davidson, is recognized for creating it, though there's some dispute about this. Let's delve into the logo's origin and evolution, and uncover how it became iconic with modern Harleys worldwide.

Advertisement