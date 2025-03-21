Why Is The Harley-Davidson Skull Called Willie G?
Harley-Davidson is among the most iconic motorcycle manufacturers globally. Harley-Davidson's rich history spans more than a century, and the brand has significantly influenced modern motorcycle culture. From the many motorcycle clubs influenced by it to its iconic bikes, accessories, and streetwear, it's widely accepted that Harley-Davidson ranks among the top major motorcycle brands.
The company has several identifiers for its products, such as the Screamin' Eagle logo, linked to Harley's performance parts manufacturing and sales program, and the more iconic Bar & Shield logo, which can be traced back to 1910. However, when discussing Harley's most recognized identifiers, particularly in the 21st century, it's hard not to mention Willie G, Harley-Davidson's skull logo.
The Harley-Davidson skull came to life at the beginning of the 21st century. It's named Willie G because William Godfrey Davidson (Willie G), the grandson of one of Harley's founding fathers, William A. Davidson, is recognized for creating it, though there's some dispute about this. Let's delve into the logo's origin and evolution, and uncover how it became iconic with modern Harleys worldwide.
From bar-and-shield logo to Willie G
Although Harley-Davidson was founded in 1903, the company officially began using the original iteration of the iconic Bar & Shield logo in 1910. The logo was a simple shield with a rectangle before it. The company's name was displayed in bold letters within the rectangle, while the shield featured the words "motor" and "cycles" divided between its top and bottom sections, respectively. Most agree that creating the original Harley logo fell in the talented hands of Janet Davidson, the Davidson brothers' aunt. At the time, the color scheme was black, white, and grey.
This original logo paved the way for more to come, like the Willie G, which may have actually drawn inspiration from American motorcycle outlaw culture. Since most motorcycle clubs, like the biggest motorcycle club in California, the Hells Angels, were heavily associated with Harleys, signs and symbols used on their bikes and gear would inevitably rub off on the company's public image.
This seems to be what occurred when bikers after World War II, many of whom were considered outlaws following the Hollister, California riot of 1947, used skulls and crossbones in their emblems. This in turn painted a negative picture for the Harley-Davidson. It would only be a matter of time before Harley turned the problem on its head, creating one of the most iconic motorcycle logos to date.
Representing the company's rich heritage and rebellious spirit
Willie G's genius lies in morphing what was once a curse into a blessing. In the new logo, Harley featured the skull with the words "Harley Davidson" and "Motorcycles" prominently displayed above and below it. The skull logo, alongside the many pieces of equipment it comes with, came to symbolize Harley's rich heritage and rebellious spirit instead of the criminal undertone it had once carried. Willie G. Davidson debuted it at the 2000 Daytona Bike Week.
The skull logo has been used on a number of Harley-Davidson products over the last two decades. Among these is the Willie G Skull Black Collection, which covers motorcycle equipment such as heated hand grips, shifter pegs, axle nut covers, and motorcycle mirrors. There is also the Willie G Skull Chrome Collection, which has everything from coil covers, footboard inserts, and derby covers to hand grips, brake pedal pads, and horn covers.
The Willie G skull also appears on other Harley-Davidson merchandise, such as apparel and patches. These include long-sleeved T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, baseball hats, and boots. The iconic logo is also featured on several accessories, such as the Skull with Wings chrome medallion and the Willie G Skull fuel cap medallion.