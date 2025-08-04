How To Avoid Wrist Pain While Riding A Motorcycle

Wrist pain is one of the most common complaints for motorcycle riders, especially after a long journey. This is typically caused by a poor ergonomic fit between you and your bike, which can put extra stress on your body. For example, if handlebars are too low or angled away from you, the wrist is forced into an unnatural position, straining the complex joints. This constant pressure builds over time and leads to soreness. Poor posture is one of the most common mistakes made by motorcycle riders, and correcting this can help you ride more safely and comfortably.

Riding posture plays a significant role in wrist pain, so it's best to avoid leaning forward or locking your elbows. These positions put your weight on the handlebars, increasing the shock and vibration that goes through your wrists. You can really feel this if you front-brake a little too hard, forcing your wrists to bear your body weight as it shifts forward. Gripping the throttle too hard puts constant extra stress on your hands and wrists, making the situation worse. Properly adjusted footpegs contribute to a better overall seating position; pegs that are too far back shift the rider's body weight forward, putting more of a burden on elbows, shoulders, and wrists. As a rider who has experience on many different motorcycle types, here is my best advice on how to mitigate wrist pain while on your bike.