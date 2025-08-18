What Type Of Motorcycle Is The Most Difficult To Ride?

Riding a bike can be thrilling, but also very dangerous. In fact, when it comes to beginners, the chances of making mistakes are usually higher. That's why, before you embrace your newfound hobby, you'll want to know everything about your first motorcycle. Now, there is a smorgasbord of different bikes available for all types of riders. There are cruiser bikes meant for long-distance rides, sport bikes designed for the fastest riders, and touring bikes, which are ideal for thrill seekers. This implies that if you go with the wrong first motorcycle, you may end up turning your new hobby into a nerve-wracking challenge.

Of course, if you're a beginner, you probably don't want your first bike to be a BMW R1200GS — one of the coolest adventure motorcycles on the market. Instead, you'll want something that works with your body, not against it. Based on several years of riding experience, working on bikes (as a professional mechanic), and reviewing various types of motorcycles, I've seen how easily mistakes like misjudging throttle input and balancing shifts can escalate. You could injure yourself, cause accidents, or damage the bike, which is a recipe for costly repairs.

However, there are some motorcycles that are beginner-friendly, but other models will require every ounce of balance, focus, and control to handle safely (even for the experienced rider). In fact, as a former owner of a 1000cc Honda CBR1000RR, I have come to realize that the term "difficult to ride" depends on the riding context and skill level. After all, this bike was very easy to use while cruising on the highway, but a handful when navigating city traffic. With that in mind, below, I've put together a list of types of bikes that are challenging to ride.