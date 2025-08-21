5 Unusual Uses For Your Milwaukee Tools
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Humans are one of the few species on the planet that use tools to perform tasks, but while the animals that do use tools stick with what nature gave them, we invent new ones. And when we're not inventing tools, we're developing upgrades to existing tools, which is how we evolved from hand tools to power tools. Certain brands are known for innovating new and better equipment, and one of the leaders is Milwaukee Tools.
Milwaukee Tools was established in 1924 and produces some of the best high-tier power tools on the market. The company's line virtually runs on the M18 RedLithium system. Slot an M18 battery into a Milwaukee electric screwdriver, use it to tighten a few bolts, then put the universal power pack into a sander. And speaking of universal design, while Milwaukee's tools are engineered with certain jobs in mind, they can perform different tasks if you're creative enough. After all, necessity is the mother of invention. That, and any item can serve as a hammer if it's hard and durable enough.
Here are a few alternate uses for any Milwaukee Tool-branded items you have, whether they are collecting dust or if you're just looking for a way to get even more use out of them. Beware, as always, of safety concerns. Using a tool outside of its prescribed parameters can lead to damage or injury.
M18 Blower
Autumn is the season of change. The weather transitions from warm to cold, the days grow shorter, and the leaves start coming down on your lawn. Milwaukee Tools sells a very powerful leaf blower to help get the job done, but that's not all it's good for.
Milwaukee offers a variety of leaf blowers, including the standard M18 Blower. This tool can deliver air at the rate of 450 cubic feet per minute (CFM) and 120 mph, and thanks to its speed settings, this leaf blower is forceful enough to rid a lawn of debris yet gentle enough to clean flower beds. And the M18 Blower is as much as 4 pounds lighter than competitors, which goes a long way during a long day of yardwork.
Since the M18 Blower produces artificial gusts of wind, many users have tried employing it for other air-based applications. For instance, the tool is very handy for drying cars and trucks after a wash and blasting water out of cracks, crevices, and other hard-to-reach places. Some people have even used the blower as a cheat code for fires, helping burgeoning bonfires turn into roaring flames. While you should try drying your wet car with an M18 Blower, either use extreme caution while feeding a fire with a blower on the lowest setting or don't do it at all. One errant spark is all it takes to turn a bonfire into a wildfire.
M18 batteries
Unless a gadget is designed for universal big brand batteries such as Duracell AAs or Energizer coin, you should stick to the batteries the manufacturer recommends. Often, these companies produce their own batteries, but sometimes you can mix and match.
The M18 RedLithium battery system is the lifeblood of the Milwaukee Tools brand. Many Milwaukee power tools are designed to use one or more M18 batteries as their power source. Some third-party batteries are compatible with Milwaukee power tools, but not many. By that same token, Milwaukee's M18 batteries are compatible with several third-party power tools.
Despite being designed specifically for Milwaukee power tools, Milwaukee's M18 batteries work with multiple non-Milwaukee tools. These include the Bitoon 2-in-1 Mini Chainsaw, Azocek LED Work Light, Ceryose Cordless Oscillating Tool, and DIYtoolifz ½-inch Cordless Impact Wrench. While these tools aren't as famous or powerful as Milwaukee's lineup, they are far more affordable. For comparison, the M18 Fuel High Torque ½-inch Impact Wrench sells for between $249 and $300, whereas DIYtoolifz's impact wrench costs less than $100. Since M18 batteries have more storage capacity than the power packs of the aforementioned power tools, combining the brands can save you money without sacrificing too much efficiency.
Hackzall
Every power tool creates vibrations. Sometimes it's a side effect of the motor, other times it's part of the function. Either way, users must ensure they keep a good grip on these devices. You wouldn't want to drop an active electric saw, now would you? But these tools have more uses if you can secure more items to their oscillating components.
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hackzall is a one-handed reciprocating saw. It looks like a miniature chainsaw, but it functions more like a hacksaw. The motor rapidly moves the serrated blade back and forth to chew through anything it touches. The result produces a ton of vibration, but only where it counts. The Hackzall utilizes a "dual gear counter balance mechanism" to cut down on vibration in the handle, so users can keep a steady hand while the vibration does most of the work.
Some Hackzall owners have brainstormed about alternate uses for the device. One came up with an ingenious idea: Strap a spray paint can to the power tool and let the reciprocating blade do all the shaking. This enterprising person secured the can to an old blade via velcro (because a fresh blade could damage the can), and according to them, it "worked like a charm." Perhaps the same trick can be used with other paints that require a good shake before use.
Carrying cases
While Milwaukee Tools is known for manufacturing durable devices, they are really only tough when on the job. Like most electronics, you must make sure they reach their intended destinations safe and sound.
Milwaukee Tools sells several carrying cases designed for lugging some of the company's smaller but still useful tools. These include a carrying case for impact wrenches, a box for housing impact drivers, and a Packout storage system general-use tool box. Despite the names implying that these cases are intended for specific Milwaukee power tools, they only demonstrate the veracity of the famous line, "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet."
At the end of the day, Milwaukee Tool carrying cases and boxes are just that: carrying cases and boxes. You can load them up with their intended items, but they are just as capable of holding other products. Some people use these carrying cases as makeshift first aid kits, which is an inspired idea since Milwaukee Tool cases are robust products that keep their contents safe. Some users learned the hard way that certain items won't fit without some DIY customizing, i.e, cutting out inserts and adding packing foam when needed. Still, if you need a box for anything, you can't go wrong with a Milwaukee.
M18 Stick Transfer Pump
Water pumps are some of the most crucial inventions in human history. These devices let us siphon water from one location to another in ways that prior water-moving inventions, such as aqueducts, couldn't.
The Milwaukee M18 Stick Transfer Pump is a simple yet powerful device for all your water-draining needs. The item is designed to siphon water out of ponds, trenches, and sump pump pits. You can pump up to 25 gallons per minute with the M18 RedLithium Forge 12.0 battery. Plus, the pump utilizes Milwaukee's proprietary HydroPass filtration system, which guarantees that the water will flow consistently, no matter how grungy and disgusting it gets.
You may be expecting this final paragraph to state that you can use the Milwaukee M18 Stick Transfer Pump to transport liquids such as gasoline, but that couldn't be further from the truth. You should never use a Milwaukee transfer pump for fuel or other flammable or caustic liquids under any circumstances. You can, however, use the M18 Stick Transfer Pump to empty flooded boats and pools. While the device was intended to move water out of natural locations, away from power outlets, it is also ideal for tackling flooded basements during power outages.