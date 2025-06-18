Are Milwaukee's Electric Screwdrivers Any Good? Here's What Users Say

On Home Depot's website, the Milwaukee M12 ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver has an excellent 4.7 out of 5 overall user score, with 94% of surveyed customers recommending the product. Some of its most-praised features are its compact and lightweight build and extended battery life. Perhaps even more well-liked is the tool's adjustable torque, with one remarking, "The torque is fully adjustable to prevent over tightening but can be turned up to drive stubborn screws. The variable timing in the trigger is just what I was looking for." Another customer echoes in a 5-star review that the M12 is a "Great screwdriver. Enough power to get the job done but not enough torque to mess it up."

While most Home Depot reviews are positive, there are user complaints here and there that the tool is overpriced and that its bit retention mechanism is lackluster. One mixed review that appreciates the tool's usefulness expresses disappointment with its "flawed design," reporting that "the chuck is held in by a snap ring that with repeated pulling up to release the bit caused the snap ring to come loose."

Reddit users also seem to generally favor the M12 model. On r/MilwaukeeTool, multiple users endorse the product. In one thread, a redditor declares, "Honestly the M12 screwdriver is pretty damn good for light duty use" while another says that they "use this for all my small and delicate jobs when doing electrical work ... it shouldn't give you any problem." However, in that same thread, a couple of users note that the tool may be overkill for certain jobs. One calls it "pretty bulky" for delicate electronics work and states they "wouldn't bring it anywhere near my PS5."