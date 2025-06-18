Are Milwaukee's Electric Screwdrivers Any Good? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Electric screwdrivers are designed for the same light-duty situations that manual screwdrivers are – installing outlet covers or removing or replacing screws on an appliance or battery cover. They can also be used for slightly more involved tasks like assembling furniture. While Milwaukee is more associated with beefier and professional-grade power tools, it also makes some of the best electric screwdrivers on the market.
The Milwaukee M4 ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver weighs less than a pound and is part of the brand's 4V lithium-battery system of cordless tools. It has two speeds (200 and 600 rpm) and is capable of 44 in-lbs of peak torque and can drill 200 holes per charge. A more powerful option is the Milwaukee M12 model, which more closely resembles a compact power drill and weighs two pounds. It delivers 175 in-lbs of torque. Just as it's not hard to find customer reviews on retail sites and which are the best Milwaukee drills according to Reddit, there is plenty of crowdsourced feedback concerning the brand's electric screwdrivers. Here's a closer look at whether or not Milwaukee's electric screwdrivers are any good, according to users.
Users love the adjustable torque of the M12 Screwdriver, but warn that it's bulky
On Home Depot's website, the Milwaukee M12 ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver has an excellent 4.7 out of 5 overall user score, with 94% of surveyed customers recommending the product. Some of its most-praised features are its compact and lightweight build and extended battery life. Perhaps even more well-liked is the tool's adjustable torque, with one remarking, "The torque is fully adjustable to prevent over tightening but can be turned up to drive stubborn screws. The variable timing in the trigger is just what I was looking for." Another customer echoes in a 5-star review that the M12 is a "Great screwdriver. Enough power to get the job done but not enough torque to mess it up."
While most Home Depot reviews are positive, there are user complaints here and there that the tool is overpriced and that its bit retention mechanism is lackluster. One mixed review that appreciates the tool's usefulness expresses disappointment with its "flawed design," reporting that "the chuck is held in by a snap ring that with repeated pulling up to release the bit caused the snap ring to come loose."
Reddit users also seem to generally favor the M12 model. On r/MilwaukeeTool, multiple users endorse the product. In one thread, a redditor declares, "Honestly the M12 screwdriver is pretty damn good for light duty use" while another says that they "use this for all my small and delicate jobs when doing electrical work ... it shouldn't give you any problem." However, in that same thread, a couple of users note that the tool may be overkill for certain jobs. One calls it "pretty bulky" for delicate electronics work and states they "wouldn't bring it anywhere near my PS5."
Customer reviews for the M4 Screwdriver are not as positive
Compared to Milwaukee's M12 model, customer reviews for the M4 Cordless Hex Screwdriver are decidedly more mixed. Dozens of Home Depot customers have rated the tool a 3.8 out of 5 average user score. Notably, several users mention issues with the tool's switch. One reviewer reports, "The forward/reverse switch would falter and not kick in when it was pressed" and another says that it was "very disappointing" when the "Switch failed with light use, just outside of the warranty."
Even generally positive reviews mention this problem, with one 4-star review stating: "I have really been using this little gem. I use it almost everyday. However, the last couple of times the switch doesn't want to start the screwdriver when the handle isn't straight." For what it's worth, the tool is not without very strong reviews, such as this 5-star one: "I have been using this screwdriver for years with absolutely no problems. Great product!"
One other common complaint, though, is that the M4 Electric Screwdriver is overpriced. On one r/MilwaukeeTool post, users were unconvinced that the tool is worth its cost. One redditor says "while it seems like a good product" it's price is a 'tough sell' given the limited number of other tools in Milwaukee's 4V power system. Another redditor says that, "If you think the price on the Milwaukee is high, try this Ryobi one first." This could be good advice, as the competitor brand's USB-rechargeable ¼-inch Screwdriver is one of the best Ryobi 4V tools that users love. If you'd rather stick with Milwaukee, though, you might be better off with the Milwaukee M12 ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver.