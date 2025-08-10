10 Chinese Cars That Are Cheaper Than Their Closest Counterpart

If there's one auto industry on the planet that has mastered the precise art of giving buyers premium looks at budget prices, it's China. The path they use to get there is somewhat questionable, though. You see, one of the biggest costs when developing a new vehicle will undoubtedly be research, development, and design. So, while Western automakers spend millions — sometimes billions — developing a new car, Chinese carmakers have taken a decidedly different approach. They identify what works, they study it very closely, and then they produce something remarkably similar at a fraction of the cost. In other words, they copy other brands' designs to the point where lawsuits are filed (and won) by the Western manufacturers... but more on that later.

If it works, it works, and admittedly, China does make some pretty cool cars. The Chinese "counterparts", so to speak, deliver about 70 to 80% of that premium/luxury experience at around 30 to 40% of the cost, sometimes less. And China's imitations aren't just limited to cars either. They've copied a lot of Western stuff, such as mobile apps and social networks, and even Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet. With all that said, here are 12 Chinese cars that are cheaper than the vehicles that inspired them.