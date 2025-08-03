5 Of The Best Pickup Trucks To Come Out Of The 1960s

Cars come in all shapes and sizes — hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, MUVs, coupes, convertibles, and pickup trucks. and more — each serving its purpose. Among these, pickup trucks are so popular in the U.S. that they are a fixture of America's automotive landscape, serving as cultural icons and practical workhorses. The versatility of the pickup lies in delivering incredible power, a rugged nature, all-weather performance, and impressive towing capabilities. These features have earned the pickup a special place in the hearts of Americans. The Ford F-150 has been ruling the U.S. pickup truck market for the last four decades, and, according to Car and Driver, the top two best-selling vehicles of 2024 are none other than pickup trucks.

The world's first pickup truck –- the Ford Model T Runabout –- was introduced back in 1925 and sold for $281. This pickup truck was so appealing that Ford moved over 33,000 units in the first year of production. Over the period, pickup trucks have evolved into tougher and more capable machines as decades passed. By the 1960s, competition and market demand encouraged automakers to merge heavy-duty performance with the comfort and artistic styling of passenger cars. The result was trucks from the 1960s becoming highly collectible in the modern world. Here are five of the best pickup trucks of the 1960s that defined a generation and laid the foundation of modern-day pickup trucks.