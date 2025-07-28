5 Of The Biggest V8 Engines Ever Made

V8 engines are the soul of auto passion, and displacement has always been the most sacred measurement of these powerplants. Indeed, some readers will probably recall the famous advertisements claiming that there was "no replacement for displacement" that were everywhere in the U.S. in the 1980s. Even today, the coolest muscle cars that dare to ship with V6 engines are considered "watered down" or "tame" by many enthusiasts. But, back when the idea of the car was just catching on — before the gas crisis in America caused big block engines to go out of fashion – manufacturers were creating increasingly massive V8 engines seemingly year after year. For instance, towards the end of the 1940s, the Ford Flathead V8 was considered gargantuan; yet, by 1969, the Ford S-385 was more than 30% larger, coming in at 7.3 liters.

It was a similar scene over at other automakers, where everyone was seemingly competing to make the biggest, thirstiest engine — a situation we're unlikely to see again. And even if V8 engines aren't dead yet, they're still a far, far cry from the thundering big blocks of the glory days — when some were built for the open road, others for battlefields, and others for machinery. What unites all of them is their commitment to the fundamental principle that bigger is always better, efficiency be damned. So, with that in mind, here are five of the biggest V8 engines that humanity has ever produced.