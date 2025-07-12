Why Most American Automakers Stopped Building Big Block Engines

Back in the 1960s and early 1970s, muscle cars with big block engines were the undisputed kings of all American roads, with Detroit at the heart of it all. At this time, it was all V8 powerhouses everywhere you looked on the road — from Chevy's legendary 454, to Ford's 429 Cobra Jet, and Chrysler's monstrous 426 Hemi, all cranking out crazy horsepower and torque figures.

For any gearhead, it must have been a great time to be alive — having the chance to just sit behind such raw power. Then came 1970, and everything took a drastic turn. Congress, through the EPA, amended the Clean Air Act in an effort to tighten up emissions regulations. While necessary — especially with the long-standing smog problem clouding most U.S. cities at the time — this was a huge blow to Detroit, which was throwing out monster V8 engines like freebies, each one capable of shaking pavements and rattling windows.

All of a sudden, automakers had to make changes to engine displacement, exhausts, compression ratios, and carburetors under the new laws to help cut down smog and other pollutants by 90%. And just like that, the big blocks everyone couldn't stop talking about were quickly seen as liabilities.