5 Of The Best Engines To Put In A Mazda Miata

In this list of best Mazda Miata engine swaps, we'll examine options with DIY kits and easily sourced donor engines. As tempting as putting a Hellcat engine into a two-seater convertible sounds, it's not realistic for most folks.

The easiest Miata engine upgrade involves swapping the older 1.6-liter for a (slightly) more powerful 1.8-liter Miata powerplant. According to Top Miata, the 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder available in Miatas from 1990 to 1993 made 114 horsepower. In 1994, the new 1.8-liter made 128 horsepower. Then, in 1996, it increased to 133 horsepower. While a 17-percent horsepower gain is nothing to sneeze at, it still gains under 20 hp overall. On the bright side, the swap kit from Flyin' Miata costs under $225. For reference, the 2023 Mazda Miata's 2.0-liter makes 181 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque.

It's important to note that none of the following swap kits include the cost of the new engine, the profit from the sale of your old engine, or a varying amount of miscellaneous parts like coolant hoses, fluids, or new hardware.