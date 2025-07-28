5 Of The Highest Horsepower Pickup Trucks Of The 1970s

Since Ford introduced the F-150 Raptor back in 2010, the horsepower pickup truck wars have been endless. There were plenty of impressive machines prior to this, but just think about brutes like the Ram TRX with 702 hp or the wildly expensive F-150 Raptor R with 720 hp. Not to mention "regular" trucks like a Ram 1500 with the 540 hp Hurricane twin-turbo six-cylinder.

Pickup truck fans, consider yourselves lucky — you are living in an era of unbridled power, at least compared to the 1970s. Back then, truck makers were coming off muscle car golden age highs and doing their best to finish strong. However, trucks were only just starting the transition from simple utility vehicles to the comfortable daily drivers we know today, which meant there was little appetite for pickups that could show off at the drag strip, let alone fly through sand dunes like Superman.

None of the high-horsepower trucks from the 70s come close to present-day hero trucks. That said, these five were especially potent for their time, and today they could offer something of a side-door entry into the world of classic vehicle ownership.