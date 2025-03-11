5 Of The Coolest Trucks From The '70s (And What They're Worth Today)
The 1970s gave us some of the coolest pickup trucks in history. Before then, pickups were mostly work vehicles built for farms, construction sites, and hauling heavy loads. Comfort and style weren't part of the equation just yet. However, manufacturers saw an opportunity. People weren't using them exclusively for work anymore. More buyers wanted a vehicle that could handle tough jobs but a also feel comfortable on the road.
So, carmakers started making adjustments. The seats got softer, dashboards looked more refined, and some models even came with air conditioning, which wasn't very common for trucks at the time. Then there were the more noticeable changes like bold paint colors, chrome trim, and sporty details that were once reserved for passenger cars. Some manufacturers introduced special editions, turning pickups into something truly special.
Still, these trucks didn't lose what made them popular in the first place. They could still haul hay, tow trailers, and take a beating on job sites, but now they were stylish and comfortable enough to be used as a daily driver. Today, we're looking at five of the coolest ones that have since become classics to see what made them special and what they're worth now.
1972 Chevrolet C10
The C10 was the final model of Chevrolet's 1967–1972 "Action Line" series and arguably one of the best-looking Chevy trucks ever designed. Beyond design, the C10 was also pretty easy to customize. At the time, you could choose between two bed styles: the Fleetside, with smooth bed panels, or the Stepside, which had flared fenders. It was also available in two wheelbase options: the short-bed (115-inch wheelbase) and the long-bed (127-inch wheelbase). Under the hood, Chevy offered even more options. The base inline-six was fine if one just needed a work truck, but to be honest, most people wanted a V8.
So, there was also the 350 cubic inch (5.7L), which displaced around 175hp and 290lb of torque. If you wanted more power, you could pick the 402 cubic-inch (6.6L) big-block V8, which packed 240 horsepower and added serious muscle to the truck. Chevy paired these engines with different transmissions, including three-speed and four-speed manuals, a two-speed Powerglide automatic, and a three-speed Turbo-Hydramatic automatic.
Inside, the C10 kept things simple but functional with large analog gauges, a plastic-molded door panel, and a basic dashboard layout. You could get air conditioning, a tilt steering wheel, and even an AM/FM radio. While not luxurious by today's standards, it was a big step up from the trucks that came before it. Today, well-maintained units cost anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000.
1973 Ford F-250 Highboy
The Ford F-250 earned the nickname "Highboy" because of how noticeably tall it was. This was largely because of its divorced transfer case. What that means is that it wasn't directly attached to the transmission but connected by a separate driveshaft. This setup took up more space and raised the truck's suspension, giving it a rather intimidating stance that Ford enthusiasts still love today.
Underneath, the Highboy was built to handle rough terrain. It came with a Dana 44 front axle and a Dana 60 rear axle, solid choices for creating a drivetrain system that could handle heavy-duty load in tough conditions. Powering it was Ford's 360-cubic-inch V8, which made 215 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque, though some models had the beefier 390 V8. Early Highboys were mostly manual; however, starting in 1973, Ford offered an automatic C6 transmission, making the truck more accessible for everyday driving.
One reason why Highboys remain so popular is that their factory lift made it easy to fit big tires without modifications. This, combined with their ¾-ton axles and rugged frame, made them a solid choice for off-roaders. However, in late 1977, Ford switched to married transfer cases, which meant newer models sat lower and lost the Highboy's signature look.
It's possible to find Highboys in good condition selling for $50,000 to $75,000, and even the more pristine ones can fetch as high as $100,000. But as you already know, there are some things you need to look out for when buying a classic car: check for VIN, rust, and damage. That way, you avoid making mistakes that land you with a rather bad investment.
1976 Jeep J10 Honcho
The 1976 Jeep J10 Honcho was one of the boldest, most stylish trucks of its time. After American Motors Corporation (AMC) bought Kaiser-Jeep in 1970, they rebranded Jeep's full-size Gladiator pickups as the J-Series. To make these trucks stand out, Jeep introduced the Honcho package, a premium trim that gave the J10 a tough, adventurous look with real off-road capability.
The name "Honcho" means "boss" or "leader," and this truck lived up to it. It was a rugged, trail-ready pickup that looked as bold as it performed. On the outside, it had muscular flared fenders, striking gold stripes along the bed, custom decals, and unique 15-inch off-road wheels with rugged all-terrain tires. Buyers could choose between two-bed styles: the Sportside (step-bed) or the more traditional Townside design.
Underneath the stylish appearance, the Honcho offered better performance than the standard J-10 models. While earlier J-10 trucks came with inline six-cylinder engines, the Honcho was equipped with the more powerful AMC 360-cubic-inch V8 engine. As a result, it made about 195 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, which was impressive for a 1970s truck.
Only 1,264 Honcho trucks were made, making them one of the rarest classic Jeep pickups today. When Chrysler bought AMC, they discontinued Jeep's full-size trucks, making the Honcho even harder to find. So, it's not all that surprising that today Honchos sell for over $50,000.
1976 International Scout Terra
The International Scout Terra was introduced in 1976, a time when International Harvester was going through a tough financial period and had just stopped making its Light Line trucks after nearly 70 years. The Terra was a new model with a longer wheelbase of 118 inches, compared to the standard Scout's 100 inches, and it had a practical 6-foot bed.
One of the Terra's most notable features was its range of engine choices, which were designed to meet the need for better fuel efficiency after the oil embargo. Buyers could choose from four engines: a basic 196-cubic-inch International slant-four engine with 86 horsepower, a unique 198-cubic-inch Nissan diesel engine with 81 horsepower (making it the first diesel pickup produced in the U.S.), or two V8 options—the 304-cubic-inch engine with 144 horsepower and the 345-cubic-inch engine with 163 horsepower. These engines could be paired with either a three-speed manual, a close- or wide-ratio four-speed manual, or a three-speed automatic transmission. The truck also featured Dana 44 axles on both the front and rear.
Getting to the cool part, the Terra shared most of its parts with its SUV counterpart, the Traveler. Both featured distinctive textured fiberglass tops available in either white or brown, and this interchangeable design meant owners could potentially switch between the two configurations. Most Terras used a four-wheel drive, but there was also a two-wheel drive option for those who wanted better fuel economy. Today, well-maintained restored V8 models of the Scout Terra can go as high as $37,000.
1978 Dodge Lil'Red Express
The Dodge Lil' Red Express was one of the fastest American-made vehicles of its time, and the way Dodge pulled it off was pretty clever. At a time when emissions laws were stifling performance, Dodge found a loophole. Trucks weren't required to have catalytic converters. So, instead of building a muscle car, they decided to build a muscle truck.
Under the hood was a tuned-up 360-cubic-inch V8, pushing out 225 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. That may not sound like much today, but back in 1978, it was enough to make the Lil' Red Express go from 0 to 100 mph faster than any other American production vehicle that year, according to Car and Driver. Dodge paired this engine with a 3-speed LoadFlite automatic transmission, which was basically a heavy-duty version of the TorqueFlite used in Mopar muscle cars.
In terms of looks, the Lil' Red Express was impossible to miss. It came in bright red, had wood paneling along the bed, and featured massive chrome exhaust stacks that shot up behind the cab. It was loud, fast, and completely over the top.
Dodge only built 7,306 units across two years—2,188 in 1978 and 5,118 in 1979—making them rare today. However, it is on the list of vintage trucks that are still worth buying today if you can find them. Plus, it's really one of those special edition Dodge trucks you'll be lucky to see on the road today. In good condition, these trucks can go for $36,500; in fact, the better the condition, the higher the bidding price.