5 Of The Coolest Trucks From The '70s (And What They're Worth Today)

The 1970s gave us some of the coolest pickup trucks in history. Before then, pickups were mostly work vehicles built for farms, construction sites, and hauling heavy loads. Comfort and style weren't part of the equation just yet. However, manufacturers saw an opportunity. People weren't using them exclusively for work anymore. More buyers wanted a vehicle that could handle tough jobs but a also feel comfortable on the road.

Advertisement

So, carmakers started making adjustments. The seats got softer, dashboards looked more refined, and some models even came with air conditioning, which wasn't very common for trucks at the time. Then there were the more noticeable changes like bold paint colors, chrome trim, and sporty details that were once reserved for passenger cars. Some manufacturers introduced special editions, turning pickups into something truly special.

Still, these trucks didn't lose what made them popular in the first place. They could still haul hay, tow trailers, and take a beating on job sites, but now they were stylish and comfortable enough to be used as a daily driver. Today, we're looking at five of the coolest ones that have since become classics to see what made them special and what they're worth now.

Advertisement