6 Special Edition Dodge Trucks You'd Be Lucky To See On The Road Today
While Dodge is a major automaker, not all the trucks the company produces are readily available to the public. There are plenty of rare Dodge special edition trucks you'll hardly see on the road these days, and it's usually a mix of scarcity and age as the reasons why. As it turns out, some newer special edition variants are still equally hard to find, so age isn't the only factor.
Everything shown on this list is a special edition Dodge truck that was produced in limited quantities, and as a result, it's next to impossible to find one on the road nowadays or even buy. Some of these special editions don't have a whole lot special about them, and outside of a fresh coat of paint, they perform next to the same as the truck they're based on. Despite that, these are still trucks collectors might want to get their hands on considering their overall rarity.
2021 Mopar Ram 1500 Special Edition
An example of a newer truck that's rare is the 2021 Mopar Ram 1500 Special Edition. Only 250 were made, with 210 of them going to the United States and the remaining 40 sold in Canada. This version of the Ram 1500 doesn't add a lot to the base package. It comes with logos on the seats, floor mats, and on the outside it has decals and black grille surround to make it distinguishable from other trucks.
While that's not all that appealing to a buyer, the rarity is what makes this a standout vehicle. Mopars are a big hit among collectors, and while this isn't the rarest example of one, it's unlikely you'll come across this Ram 1500 on a work commute. Even if you do, it might not have enough features that set it apart from other trucks for you to even realize you laid eyes on a truck where only 250 were ever produced.
2022 Ignition Orange Ram 1500 TRX
Another modern example, the 2022 Ignition Orange Ram 1500 TRX is easy to spot thanks to its eye-popping color, but you can't recognize it if you never see it on the road. Only 875 of them were produced for the 2022 model year, so it's certainly a rare truck you'll have trouble finding. The orange doesn't just apply to the outside as the color scheme bleeds into the interior as well. Floor mats and the center console logo are embroidered with the orange color.
Dodge has used this ignition orange color in the past, and it's usually been for a limited-run trim. In 2015, Dodge gave its Ram 1500 line the special treatment by making just 1,000 trucks available with the orange paint job. The 2022 version produced even fewer than that, and with the MSRP beginning at $93,280 compared to 2015's $41,020, it's not cheap to get your hands on a newer truck with this color.
2004 and 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 Rumble Bee
The Rumble Bee isn't the same as some of the other trucks on the list, a big separator being it was produced over two model years. Manufactured between 2004 and 2005, the Dodge is estimated to have sold more than 8,700 Rumble Bee trucks over those two years. This means it's a lot more likely you'll see one of them on the roads than a limited-run trim, but it's still going to be rare, especially considering we're about two decades out from when one was last produced.
If you ever did see a Rumble Bee, it's easy to spot thanks to its bright yellow design and the Rumble Bee logo emblazoned near the back on the tail lights. A concept model of the truck reappeared at the Woodward Dream Cruise in 2013, but since then there's been no movement on a potential revival. If you're a fan of the design and size of the truck, it'll prove difficult to track down and become rarer as time goes on.
1977-1981 Dodge Macho Power Wagon
The Dodge Power Wagon was a popular truck that dates back to the 1940s, and it's a name that lives on as a special package for the Ram 2500s. The Macho Power Wagon offshoot was far less common, and it was manufactured between 1977 and 1981. Due to its age, this is a truck you'll hardly ever see on the road, but it'll be easy to spot if you do. The most popular version was bright red or orange with a black stripe, but a total of eight paint jobs were offered with the variation.
The Macho Power Wagon ended production in 1981, but a concept vehicle version of it released in 2016 to help give us a glimpse of what it could look like in a modern age. Like the Rumble Bee, there's not a lot to indicate the truck is making an actual comeback, so fans of the original design will have to keep their eyes peeled if one ever becomes available.
1978-1979 Dodge Li'l Red Express
The Dodge Li'l Red Express is the oldest vehicle on the list, and with only a little over 7,000 ever produced it can be argued it's the rarest too. This bright red truck is easily indefinable thanks to its color and logo printed on the door. If you came across one of these, you would know almost instantly. Interestingly enough, this was a fast vehicle despite being a truck — it could reach 100 mph in 19.9 seconds.
Dodge had plans to make just 2,000 of these trucks at first, but increased demand had them go past that mark. For the 1979 model year, Dodge made some controversial changes, notably a steep drop in overall speed, that eventually led to the Li'l Red Express's downfall. With the MSRP also rising from $7,000 to $7,500, it was a recipe for disaster and while Dodge produced over 5,000 in its second year, it was its last year in production.
1978 Dodge Jean Machine
Possibly the strangest entry on the list, one that's hard to believe actually got the green light, the 1978 Dodge Jean Machine has a denim design that has to be seen to be believed. Released around the time of the Li'l Red Express, it's clear Dodge was open to quite a bit of experimentation around this time. There's not a whole lot to write home about for this truck other than the way it looked as it came with a simple 3-speed transmission. The main selling point here is certainly the design.
These do hit the open market from time to time as back in 2020 one was listed on eBay for $34,500. You're more likely to find one there or in somebody's garage versus seeing one on the highway at this point, but if you ever did see it you wouldn't mistake it for anything else — it's not often you come across a vehicle that's designed after a piece of clothing.