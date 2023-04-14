5 Special Edition Trucks We Can't Believe Actually Got The Green Light

There's no question that trucks have become a huge phenomenon in the United States. So much so that pickups like the Ford F-Series, Chevy Silverado, and Ram accounted for three of the five bestselling vehicles in 2022. Pickups now come equipped with creature comforts that put the luxury cars of yesteryear to shame. Not to mention a myriad of uber-horsepower engine options and off-road packages.

But once upon a time, pickup trucks were seen as little more than utilitarian workhorses with the sole purpose of hauling tools and materials for construction workers, farmers, and other blue collar pursuits. As the market matured, buyers started using trucks for personal transportation and even as status symbols, leading to increased demand for extra features, performance, and a sense of style commonly found only in passenger cars.

In response, manufacturers started building special edition trucks offering custom appearance packages, engine upgrades, or other unique options not typically found in normal trucks. Here are just a few that represent an interesting cross section of specialty or novelty trucks that paved the way for the modern pickup truck revolution.