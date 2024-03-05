Everything To Know About The Dodge Rumble Bee

The Dodge Rumble Bee swarmed across American roads during the 2004 and 2005 model years. The stylish retooling of the Dodge Ram pickup may only have lasted two years, but the automaker sold over 8,700 bright yellow Rumble Bees. The color scheme featured a vivid yellow body with contrasting black trim, a black band around the sides of the truck bed near the tailgate, and a stylized bumble bee emblem within the band.

Don't confuse the Dodge Rumble Bee name with the name Hollywood gave to a certain giant space robot that transforms into a Camaro. The Rumble Bee name is a throwback to the Dodge Super Bee from the late 1960s to early 1970s muscle car era.

While the Super Bee was a well-timed response to the Plymouth Road Runner's success, the Rumble Bee's competition had nearly vanished by 2004. The 1990s saw the heyday of the V8-powered high-performance special edition sport truck, with models like the Ford SVT Lightning and Chevy 454SS. The Rumble Bee's 345-horsepower 5.7-liter HEMI could give either truck a run for its money.