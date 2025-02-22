3 Things To Look For When Buying A Classic Car

Having a potential used car purchase checked out by a mechanic is an important step that can save you lots of money and trouble. If you're buying a classic car, though, this trip to a mechanic usually happens later in the process. The style of car you're looking for and how flexible you are willing to be regarding its condition and price are often guiding factors early on in your search. Once you find something you like, then it's time to determine whether it really deserves a place in your garage.

Car clubs, insurance companies, and motor vehicle registrars have different thresholds for what defines a "classic," but the term is usually applied to vehicles that are between 20 and 40 years old. That's a broad range that includes the last years of the forgettable Chevrolet Chevette along with two of the Jeep Wrangler's four generations. Whether you are trying to keep one of these notable European mistakes alive or have a love for American cars from the '80s and '90s, here are some things to keep in mind when shopping for a classic.