This New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Is The Perfect Daily-Driver (If You Have $600,000)

Past Vanquishes received the Aston Martin design language at 110% strength, with bigger grilles and more pronounced fenders to emphasize their higher-performance intent. That's also the case with the new car, but its sheer size works against that attempt to create drama.

The Volante is as wide as many SUVs, so while its grille is comically oversized—one social media commenter compared the Volante to Kirby—it still needs additional winglets to be in scale to the car's width. This two-seater is also about as long as a four-seat Bentley Continental GTC, and actually has a longer wheelbase. Designers wanted to emphasize the long-hood proportions of a classic front-engine sports car, while accommodating a long V12 engine that's also set far back in the chassis. But it's another element that's out of balance, and distracts from the overall design.

The soft-top convertible conversion was at least well-executed. With the top down, the high, short rear deck is nicely emphasized. As in the coupe, the chopped-off tail is distinctive and nice a throwback to the Aston Martin DB6. It's also a reminder that cars don't need to be conventionally attractive to make an impression—people stared as we motored through Manhattan on our way form Aston's Park Avenue showroom to a less-crowded locale north of the city—but they do need to look different.