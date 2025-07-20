5 Ford Models With The Worst Resale Value

Ford has an extremely large lineup of vehicles. Thanks to this, its larger and sturdier F-Series has helped keep the company's overall resale value estimates quite high. But if you look more closely at its other offerings, you'll be able to see for yourself why Ford is still among the worst car brands for depreciation. There are quite a few models from this brand that will lose out on most of their original cost after 5 years, and some of them are still decently popular today.

Using 5-year estimates from iSeeCars and CarEdge, it's possible to measure how far a Ford model's cost might drop in the hands of a previous owner. The actual prices might vary due to wear and tear, and with how many Fords are meant to be driven through rough conditions, that might affect the final resale value even more. That's why it's vital to know which models might have the hardest time keeping their cost if you're planning on selling one yourself.