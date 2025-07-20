5 Ford Models With The Worst Resale Value
Ford has an extremely large lineup of vehicles. Thanks to this, its larger and sturdier F-Series has helped keep the company's overall resale value estimates quite high. But if you look more closely at its other offerings, you'll be able to see for yourself why Ford is still among the worst car brands for depreciation. There are quite a few models from this brand that will lose out on most of their original cost after 5 years, and some of them are still decently popular today.
Using 5-year estimates from iSeeCars and CarEdge, it's possible to measure how far a Ford model's cost might drop in the hands of a previous owner. The actual prices might vary due to wear and tear, and with how many Fords are meant to be driven through rough conditions, that might affect the final resale value even more. That's why it's vital to know which models might have the hardest time keeping their cost if you're planning on selling one yourself.
1. Explorer
The Ford Explorer had a pretty controversial history. The 2002 and 2016 models are listed under used Ford models you should steer clear of at all costs due to a massive number of NHTSA complaints. More recent models haven't found nearly as many issues, and they've also received some decent reviews overall, but trying to sell one after a few years of ownership will end up with you suffering from some heavy losses. Even after just one year, you can expect to lose almost $20,000 from its original asking price.
You can expect the Ford Explorer to lose over half of its original value after 5 years, with the exact percentage ranging from 52% to 57%. It already happens to be an expensive vehicle, with its MSRP set at over $40,000. In fact, every car you'll find on this list is similarly costly while new, which causes these percentages to be quite a bit more impactful in the long run. Although it's not the worst example of a Ford with poor resale value, if you ended up with a higher-level trim, the depreciation on an Explorer after 5 years could be the same as the cost of a brand-new Ford Maverick truck.
2. Bronco
Although its MSRP isn't too far off from the Explorer's, the Ford Bronco is more likely to have worse value overall thanks to its estimated depreciation ranging from 54% to 57%. In other words, you'll have a harder time selling it for an amount closer to its original asking price. This changes if you're driving its Sport model instead, which causes the range to go from 51% to 57%. It's also much cheaper with an MSRP of just around $30,000, which actually makes it a decent pick for resales compared to the non-Sport version.
Interestingly, you can't actually find a 5-year-old Ford Bronco today. Although it was originally present back in the 1960s, it completely missed out on the 21st century until 2021. The oldest model of this revived lineup won't be five years old until at least early 2026, which could end up influencing the final resale value beyond what's guessed by estimates. Whether that influence is positive or negative remains to be seen, especially with some of these newer models facing recalls of their own.
3. Edge
Today, you're more likely to find a used Ford Edge than a new one. 2024 was the SUV's final model year before being retired, ending a nearly 20-year-long run and spelling some unfortunate news for its resale value. You're likely to lose over 56% of its value after 5 years, with some estimates placing it as high as 58% instead. Since this vehicle is no longer in production, the only secondhand Edge models available after a decade won't even reach those percentages, while other used Fords might end up fetching better prices — even if they lost more value in a shorter timeframe.
As for why Ford discontinued the Edge, it was simply a matter of cleaning up the company's vehicles on offer. Ford already has a large number of SUVs available. Although the Edge could outperform the comparably-sized Escape, its higher price and lower fuel economy didn't allow it to reach a wider audience in the same way. The Edge itself was outdone by the Explorer without having a much better cost, which could also explain why its resale value is lacking when put up against other Ford models.
4. Expedition
The Expedition is the most expensive vehicle on this list, with its starting price set at over $60,000. As a result, its range of depreciation — going from around 57% to 59% – is the worst instance of a Ford losing its monetary value. After 5 years, the money it loses could end up being enough to buy a brand-new model of any other Ford mentioned previously. No matter what, the owner of an Expedition won't be able to sell it for nearly as much as it was once worth.
Just around a year ago, one of the most important things to know before buying a Ford Expedition was how it could hold its value pretty well. At that point, estimates put its depreciation at under half, which would have easily kept it away from this article. But the Expedition was already slated to continue losing value as time went on, and sure enough, it's now one of the quickest-depreciating SUVs you can find. In fact, if you include its MAX model, then it's just one of two Fords that can lose over 60% of its value after 5 years.
5. Mustang Mach-E
Ford's Mustang Mach-E isn't the most expensive model out there, and its resale value isn't guaranteed to end up at the lowest possible point. But its estimates have the widest range and the lowest floor, starting at a 57% loss of value and ending up at 65%. This means that you might be forced to sell this vehicle for just 35% of what you originally paid for it as a brand-new purchase. There are entire brands that can avoid losing that much value on any of their modern models, with even Ford's luxury Lincoln brand avoiding that sort of percentage.
On one hand, it's not too surprising that the Mach-E ended up this way, considering how it's an all-electric vehicle. At the same time, its price tag of under $40,000 means its depreciation might not even be as bad as it seems. Even without being generous, it simply isn't going to lose as much money as an Expedition after 5 years. It's still not an ideal outcome for resellers, but even with having the worst resale value of any Ford model, the Mach-E isn't necessarily the worst Ford model to resell.