12 Used Ford Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

Ford reportedly sold over two million vehicles in the U.S. in 2024 alone, while its back catalog covers virtually every major segment of the industry. That means that whether you're a buyer looking for a nearly-new car or an older, cheaper runabout, there's likely to be at least one Ford model that's on your shortlist. While many of the automaker's cars remain solid used picks, there are inevitably a few models that fall short of the quality standards that Blue Oval buyers expect.

Some of these models suffered from one major, well-known flaw, while others had a number of smaller issues that, when combined, make for some serious reliability problems. Either way, these problematic models are best avoided when looking for a used car. We've compiled data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) database of recalls, investigations, and owner complaints to put together a non-exhaustive list of particularly poor performers, with each of these models being among the most complained-about Fords to date.