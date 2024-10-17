The Best Years For The Ford Focus, And Some To Avoid (According To Users)

Ford once had a pretty vast array of cars in its lineup. Nowadays, that is not the case. Aside from the Mustang, everything that the company sells for regular passenger usage is either a pickup truck or an SUV. They could be gas-powered, electric, or hybrid, but those are the selections you are going to get. One of the more famous castoffs from the Ford brand in the 21st Century is the Ford Focus. Well, in the United States, at least; the Focus is still being made for other territories around the world. It arrived in America for the 2000 model year and discontinued the car in 2018.

The Focus was a fairly ordinary compact car that you could get as a two-door coupe, a four-door sedan, or even a hatchback, and despite its relatively brief production run, it is one of the best-selling vehicles that Ford has ever produced, with over 9 million sold in that time. Years after its end, there are many reasons why someone would want to get a Focus on the used vehicle market, from affordability to efficiency, but within those 19 production years, the car had its high and low points. If you are in the market for a Ford Focus, we are going to run down four different model years you will want to definitely give a look at, and four you should skip over entirely. These recommendations are based on ratings and reviews from actual customers for the Ford Focus, though reliability ratings and reviews from professional publications will also be taken into consideration.

[Featured image by Vauxford via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]