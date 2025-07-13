13 Cheap Used SUVs Under $10,000
Finding a decent sports utility vehicle – that's what SUV stands for – under $10,000 is a goal that many people have, whether as a primary vehicle, a weekend family hauler, or just to have as a second car in the driveway. However, cars that used to cost $5,000 now demand $10,000, and ad listings saying "No lowballers, I know what I've got" are becoming increasingly common. Still, if you know where to look and what to avoid, there are still genuine bargains hiding in plain sight.
The challenge isn't just finding something cheap — anyone can buy a used SUV that'll leave you stranded on the motorway with steam pouring from the bonnet. The real trick is finding vehicles that will actually meet your needs, whether that be SUVs that will actually last 250,000 miles or SUVs with good MPG or SUVs that are plain fun to drive. Another challenge is finding vehicles with safety ratings that won't terrify your insurance company and enough life left in them to justify the investment. Some manufacturers build SUVs that laugh at high mileage, while others start falling apart the moment the warranty expires . Here are 13 cheap SUVs under $10,000 that are worth considering.
2020+ Volkswagen Tiguan -- $9,500
The first car on our list is the Volkswagen Tiguan, specifically a 2020 (or newer) model. According to J.D. Power, one of the industry's most trusted websites, the 2020 Tiguan is rated a solid 77 out of 100 overall, with a Quality & Reliability rating that's not far behind, at 76 out of 100. Given that 2020 was barely 5 years ago, the Tiguan should be rock-solid as a daily drive vehicle, and this is backed up by its score of 7.7 stars out of 10 from Edmunds. For the model year, the base trim is called the S and comes with a fair number of features as standard, such as a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power-adjustable mirrors, remote start via the app, and more.
The SE trim, though, is our minimum recommendation, as it bumps the infotainment screen to 8 inches, adds heated front seats, two-zone climate control, and push-button start. The next level is the SE R-Line, which primarily features a panoramic sunroof. The next higher trim is the SEL, which includes a heated steering wheel, power tailgate, and a 10-inch instrument cluster. Currently, there are a few units that appear in decent condition on Carfax, with prices hovering right around $10,000 with 100,000 miles or more on the clock.
2020+ Hyundai Kona -- $9,000
The next car comes in the form of the Hyundai Kona, a compact SUV that excels as a city runabout. We recommend looking for a 2020 Hyundai Kona or higher, as deals are available for this model in the current market. It has a J.D. Power score of 79 out of 100 overall and also achieves a Quality & Reliability score of 84 out of 100. As of writing, you can get your hands on an excellent-condition 2020 Kona with only about 100,000 miles on the clock for about $9,500.
The cheaper-priced cars do tend to have had minor (non-chassis) accidents, but if that is something that you can look past, it's a steal. The 2020 Kona came in five trims, and the standard engine was a pretty decent 2.0-liter inline-four producing 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque. Fuel efficiency was also pretty decent for a car of its size, coming in with an EPA-estimated economy of 28 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highways, and a solid 30 mpg combined. The Kona also came with a number of creature comforts as standard, including a backup camera, power windows, lane keep assist, and hill start assist.
2010+ FJ Cruiser -- $8,500
The 2010 FJ Cruiser from Toyota is the next vehicle on our list and also the oldest. As a matter of fact, it's the only car that's older than 2015 that made the cut. This also means that it is one of the most affordable options, with older 2007-2008 examples even selling for as low as $4,500 on some websites. However, we found through our research that some high-mileage models from around 2010 are available for around $8,500. We've included the FJ Cruiser for one very specific type of buyer: someone looking for a fun SUV to drive on the weekend.
It is not recommended as a daily driver, not least because of the abysmal 18 mpg fuel economy but also because of poor (compared to the segment) visibility, not to mention a humongous size that makes it untenable for city use. In addition, although there is a range of aftermarket parts available for this generation, they may be more difficult to source as it ages — and the car is already 15 years old. The engine is a beauty, powered by a 4.0-liter V6 motor that makes 260 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque, and it has a J.D. Power rating of 86 out of 100. So, if you want it just as a weekend car to go camping with, or for some off-road adventures here and there, definitely consider the FJ.
2015+ Subaru Outback -- $7,000
The next car comes from a blue oval company — not Ford, but Subaru, in the form of the 2015 or later Outback. It is a fantastic family SUV with rally racing DNA that can now be had for around $7,000 on the used market. With a J.D. Power overall score of 79 out of 100, it has a reputation as a dependable model. However, one thing to note is that all 2015 Outback models came with a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission. While Subaru's CVTs are generally reliable, it's still something worth considering. It can comfortably seat the whole family, with room for up to five passengers across two rows of seating, and it also features two full-size LATCH connectors in the second row for mounting car seats.
The base engine on this generation of Outback was a 2.5-liter four-cylinder motor that pushed out 175 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque, which by no means puts it amongst the fastest SUVs on the market, but it's plenty powerful for day-to-day activities. Standard equipment and features on the 2015 Subaru Outback include a 6.2-inch infotainment system, STARLINK integration, all-wheel drive, and hill descent control.
2020+ Chevrolet Equinox -- $7,000
The first American car on our list is the 2020 Chevy Equinox — a small, compact SUV that's more like a lifted hatchback — but sometimes that's exactly what people are looking for. With a turning circle of just 37.4 feet, this is a very maneuverable vehicle that is easy to live with on a day-to-day basis in the city. It also has several practical features such as 29.9 cubic feet of cargo space, 22 mpg in the city, 29 mpg on the highway, and great visibility with adjustable seating height.
Power for this small-but-mighty SUV comes from a 1.5-liter four-cylinder powerplant that ends up making 170 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque. Not stellar, but enough for what it is. With a J.D. Power Quality & Reliability rating of 86 out of 100, the Equinox is actually the highest scorer on our list so far, a fact backed up by its Edmunds rating of 7.4 stars out of 10 overall. Currently, high-mileage models can be found for as low as $7,000 on the used market, with varying quality and mileage in several examples available for under $10,000.
2015+ Toyota RAV4 -- $8,000
The Toyota RAV4 has long been included on basically every list of dependable and reliable SUVs, and that's with good reason. Fun fact: the name, RAV4, is not a randomly chosen alphanumeric soup. The acronym actually stands for Recreational Active Vehicle with four-wheel drive. Its 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine produces 176 hp with 172 lb-ft of torque and is practically bulletproof. In the rare case when problems do arise, parts are easy to find, and skilled mechanics are readily available.
Alongside an EPA-estimated economy of 23 mpg in the city/ 31 mpg on the highway, its spacious second row and a suite of standard features like a rear backup camera, stability control, and touchscreen infotainment make it an easy recommendation. The 2015 RAV4 also has several features that were still considered nice-to-haves at the time it launched, some of which include one-touch entry, a USB port with auxiliary input, a programmable (available) power liftgate, and no fewer than eight airbags. Currently, examples in fantastic condition can be found for around the $8,000 mark on the used market, and a J.D. Power overall score of 82 out of 100 suggests a well-maintained edition may be a deal.
2020+ Kia Sportage - $9,000
We're back to Japanese cars with the Kia Sportage, specifically models from 2020 or later. Few people know this, but the Kia Sportage actually has race-bred DNA, having been the first passenger vehicle to compete in both the Paris-Dakar rally as well as the grueling Baja 1000 way back in 1993.
The Sportage of modernity may not be up to a grueling cross-country trek, but that doesn't mean it's a bad option for a daily. Quite the contrary, in fact. With its 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine making 181 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque, practical features like an 8-inch Android Auto and Apple CarPlay-compatible touchscreen, full power windows, rear air conditioning, and remote keyless entry.
Top it all off with the fact that it gets the highest Quality & Reliability score in J.D. Power on our list, at 89 out of 100, and a solid Edmunds score of 7.2 stars out of 10, and you have some food for thought in the Sportage. Currently, prices for models with 100,000 or more miles start at about $9,000 and go up from there, but sneaking in under the $10,000 threshold is possible with a fairly recent Sportage.
2020+ Nissan Pathfinder -- $8,500
Although we did poke fun at Nissan a bit in the introduction, up next, we have the Nissan Pathfinder. The Pathfinder comes with a CVT, gets a fairly high J.D. Power Quality & Reliability rating of 76 out of 100, and is one of the few seven-seaters on this list. While Nissan CVTs are known to have a number of common problems, you can still get a great deal on these cars because other people tend to shy away from them. All that's needed is some careful attention during the test drive – look out for sluggish or delayed acceleration, juddering while driving at speed, an engine that's quick to overheat, and whining or grinding sounds.
Power for this model year came from a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 284 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque, making the Pathfinder perfect as a family hauler. In addition, Pathfinders from 2020 come with a comprehensive suite of standard features typically found on premium vehicles, including an 8-inch touchscreen, forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, and a 6,000-pound towing capacity across the board. Currently, the going rate for a Nissan Pathfinder from 2019 to 2020 is about $8,500.
2020+ Kia Soul -- $6,000
At 165.2 inches long and only 70.9 inches wide, the Soul has a footprint as small as the hamsters that used to rep it. Joking aside, this makes it perfect as a city runabout, especially in dense cities. It is powered by a 2.0-liter, inline-four engine that makes 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque, paired with what Kia refers to as an intelligent variable transmission (i-VT). The second row is actually more spacious than it looks, with 38.8 inches of legroom, and it still manages to fit in a modest but manageable 24.2 cubic feet of cargo space with the second row still up.
The Soul gets a fuel economy of 27 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the motorway, and 30 mpg combined (i-VT figures) — making it a very practical choice as a daily driver. It also has a J.D. Power overall score of 83 out of 100, and an Edmunds consumer score of 7.8 out of 10, which, coupled with the fact that several examples can be found for under $10,000 on the used market, makes it an attractive prospect.
2020+ Hyundai Venue -- $9,000
The 2020 Hyundai Venue is the next car on our list, coming in with a solid overall J.D. Power rating of 79 out of 100, and an Edmunds consumer score of 7.4 stars out of 10, making it stand out in terms of potential value. Currently, prices on Cars.com begin around the $9,000 mark for a 100,000-mile example, which admittedly is at the top end of our budget, but the right specimen may be money well spent. The Venue has a host of features as standard on all trims, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and 32 mpg combined fuel economy.
Safety is great, too, with collision avoidance and pedestrian detection coming in as standard. Power for the Venue comes from a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine that makes 121 hp and 113 lb-ft of torque, paired to an intelligent variable transmission. All in all, it's a small SUV that won't break the bank with some maintenance upsides. The best part is that it currently flies under the radar, so it isn't overpriced.
2017+ GMC Terrain -- $7,000
The next car on our list is one of the few homegrown recommendations we're comfortable making, and it comes in the form of the 2017 (or later) GMC Terrain. This absolute behemoth of a car is 185 inches long, and 72.8 inches wide, meaning that it can comfortably seat up to five passengers across two rows of seating. It is powered by a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine that churns out 182 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque via a six-speed automatic transmission.
This powertrain gives the 2017 Terrain a towing capacity of 1,500 to 3,500 pounds, alongside a 60 mph sprint time of 9 seconds, which is slow, but still quite impressive, given its weight of 4,068 pounds. Examples with between 100,000 and 200,000 miles can currently be had for $7,000 on the aftermarket, which, for a car that has a J.D. Power Quality & Reliability rating of 87 out of 100, and an Edmunds reliability rating of 4 stars out of 5 stars, could prove a good deal for the right buyer.
Mazda CX-5 -- $9,000
Next up, we have the Mazda CX-5, a bit of a hidden gem, coming in at about $9,000 on the aftermarket for a moderately specced, mid-mileage unit. It boasts a stellar J.D. Power rating of 83 out of 100, complemented by a fantastic Edmunds reliability score of 4.5 stars out of 5, which makes it one of our best-scoring recommendations. The 2018 edition has a 2.5-liter, inline-four engine that makes 187 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque and can seat up to five passengers fairly comfortably across two rows of seating.
The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, and the powertrain nets the CX-5 a combined economy of 27 mpg. Standard features include remote keyless entry, cruise control, voice recognition, power windows, a rear window defroster, hill start assist, and stability control. It's a reliable, spacious car available at a price that doesn't cost an arm and a leg — what more could customers want?
2017+ Ford Escape -- $4,500+
Finally, the last entrant on our list of used SUVs under $10,000 comes from the original Blue Oval company. Specifically, we want to include the 2017 model year Ford Escape or later, as prices for these start as low as the $4,500 mark, making the Escape the cheapest used SUV on our list. Power for the model year came from a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine that produces 179 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque, which results in it having a respectable towing capacity of between 2,000 (2.5-liter inline-four engine) and 3,500 pounds (2.0-liter Ecoboost engine).
As a bonus, the Ecoboost setup comes with flappy paddles behind the wheel for a truly engaging driving experience. Additionally, several desirable features are standard, including remote keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows. It gets a fairly high J.D. Power overall rating of 86 out of 100, followed up with an Edmunds consumer reliability score of 4 stars out of 5.
Methodology
First, we sorted the models by year so that the cars are no older than 2015. Then, we shortlisted a number of vehicles. From this shortlist, we then looked for cars with a good reliability rating of at least 70 out of 100 on J.D. Power. Next, we looked at NHTSA complaints for the model year we ended up recommending, after which we made sure that there was a decent amount of wiggle room for the price.
For example, if one model had only a few units under $10,000, and most of those units were priced at $9,900, we would skip it. Lastly, we've attempted to cover a wide range of budgets, from $5,000 to SUVs in the $8,000 to $10,000 range. Since the cars were only 2020 and newer, we opted for models with a decent number of units under 150,000 miles and with good reliability, plus few to no safety recalls.