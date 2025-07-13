13 Cheap Used SUVs Under $10,000

Finding a decent sports utility vehicle – that's what SUV stands for – under $10,000 is a goal that many people have, whether as a primary vehicle, a weekend family hauler, or just to have as a second car in the driveway. However, cars that used to cost $5,000 now demand $10,000, and ad listings saying "No lowballers, I know what I've got" are becoming increasingly common. Still, if you know where to look and what to avoid, there are still genuine bargains hiding in plain sight.

The challenge isn't just finding something cheap — anyone can buy a used SUV that'll leave you stranded on the motorway with steam pouring from the bonnet. The real trick is finding vehicles that will actually meet your needs, whether that be SUVs that will actually last 250,000 miles or SUVs with good MPG or SUVs that are plain fun to drive. Another challenge is finding vehicles with safety ratings that won't terrify your insurance company and enough life left in them to justify the investment. Some manufacturers build SUVs that laugh at high mileage, while others start falling apart the moment the warranty expires . Here are 13 cheap SUVs under $10,000 that are worth considering.