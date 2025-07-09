Every Chromebook Shortcut You Need To Master Chrome OS

Looking for a low-cost computer that tackles most everyday tasks and has ultra-long battery life? Look no further than a Chromebook. These computers run the much less demanding ChromeOS (something like a halfway point between Android and Windows) and can handle many everyday desktop tasks while benefiting from their Linux heritage. It's harder to get a virus on a Chromebook, for example. And if that's not enough for you, you can even install Windows on some Chromebooks.

Part of the Chromebook's power and versatility comes from its many useful keyboard shortcuts. Some of these shortcuts may be familiar to you, like Ctrl + C to copy text on any system. However, ChromeOS sets itself apart with its own unique Launcher key and a series of bespoke shortcuts you won't find on Windows or Mac. Notably, not every shortcut will work on every Chromebook. Some features depend on newer hardware or the latest version of ChromeOS.

ChromeOS is full of hidden features, so you might discover things you never knew were possible. We'll focus on six categories of shortcuts to streamline everything you do on your Chromebook, from managing windows to changing system settings.