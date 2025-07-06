12 New Motorcycles Coming Out In 2025 We're Most Excited About

In 2024, the sales of motorcycles in the US dropped by 4.6%, one of the more noticeable declines in recent years. It seemed like people didn't have much interest in purchasing new motorcycles. Thankfully, the industry seems to have heard the collective yawn. And with that, 2025 is already looking to be exciting. Manufacturers are pushing the limits with tech, design, performance, and battery power.

The sweet part is that this year's lineup does not have so much to do with top-end speed or race-day bragging rights. It's more about the character that the exciting features induce. These bikes are bringing back the thrill, and they are doing it in style. Be it in the form of a wild new frame design, an aggressive V-Twin comeback, or a middleweight sportbike that outperforms its class.

With that said, here are 12 new motorcycles coming out in 2025 that we're most excited about.