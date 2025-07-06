12 New Motorcycles Coming Out In 2025 We're Most Excited About
In 2024, the sales of motorcycles in the US dropped by 4.6%, one of the more noticeable declines in recent years. It seemed like people didn't have much interest in purchasing new motorcycles. Thankfully, the industry seems to have heard the collective yawn. And with that, 2025 is already looking to be exciting. Manufacturers are pushing the limits with tech, design, performance, and battery power.
The sweet part is that this year's lineup does not have so much to do with top-end speed or race-day bragging rights. It's more about the character that the exciting features induce. These bikes are bringing back the thrill, and they are doing it in style. Be it in the form of a wild new frame design, an aggressive V-Twin comeback, or a middleweight sportbike that outperforms its class.
With that said, here are 12 new motorcycles coming out in 2025 that we're most excited about.
Yamaha YZF-R9
After years of speculation and wishful thinking from die-hard fans, Yamaha has pulled it off. The YZF-R9 is a new interpretation of what a middleweight supersport should be in the modern day, and to be honest, it's worth the wait. Yamaha chose to use the 890cc triple from the MT-09 instead of bringing the high-revving R6 back. With a character-rich engine designed to produce 117 horsepower and 68.6 lb-ft of torque, the R9 is a powerful yet friendly vehicle.
However, the 2025 model goes beyond a simple engine replacement. Brembo brakes, adjustable KYB suspension, winglets for aerodynamic stability, and a new chassis shape intended for actual track use are just a few of the significant hardware upgrades the R9 receives.
Electronics have also not been sidelined, either, as a comprehensive six-axis IMU allows for cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and several ride modes, all of which are controlled by a clear TFT dash. It seems to have been designed specifically for riders who desire the spirit of a supersport combined with comfort and rideability. With a starting price of $12,499, the R9 makes a compelling case for being the year's most fun and well-balanced new supersport motorcycle.
Ducati Panigale V2 (2025 Refresh)
The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 refines everything bikers love about a middleweight sportbike. With this updated version, Ducati returned to the drawing board, replacing the outdated 955cc engine with a specially designed 890cc Superquadro twin and fine-tuning the powerband for practical use. Ducati says the Panigale V2 delivers 120 horsepower at 10,750 rpm and 69 lb‑ft at 8,250 rpm, while retaining a broad, track-ready low-end punch, which is about 70% of its torque from just 3,000 rpm. This means the machine is always ready for confident pulls and quick exits.
In like manner, it shows off in the chassis and rider triangle. Clip-ons above the triple clamp, a new monocoque frame, and updated ergonomics give room for agile handling without straining your wrists. The V2 reacts with elegance and crazy accuracy, whether you're driving through S-curves or trail braking into corners.
Lighter wheels, even more focused geometry, and premium Öhlins or Marzocchi suspension are features of the optional S variant, the lightest Ducati twin to date. In both versions, a six-axis IMU powers the following rider aids: Quick Shift 2.0, engine brake control, Ducati traction and wheelie control, and cornering ABS. These all come together with a clear 5-inch TFT display that provides easy access to electronics and four ride modes. The standard model costs $15,995 in the United States, while the S variant costs $18,995.
KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO
In a bid to remind those who continue to compete in the naked bike game that they are still a top contender, KTM created the 1390 Super Adventure S EVO. The most recent version of the beast is more advanced and biting than before.
A brand-new 1,350 cc LC8 V-twin engine that produces 173 PS (171 hp) and 145 Nm (107 lb‑ft torque) powers the EVO. It delivers a smoother wave of torque down low and explosive fierceness up top thanks to KTM's innovative new camshaft technology. Also designed with track-ready reflexes due to the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), the end product is a machine that can be wild when you want it to be and calm when you don't.
But the brain, not just the strength, is what makes the EVO unique. The WP APEX semi-active suspension adapts to your riding style in real time. And to ensure the ride feels perfect regardless of your load or pace, KTM offers preload auto-leveling and anti-dive functions as optional upgrades.
Some other features include an 8-inch TFT screen, Dunlop Trailmax Meridian tires, and Brembo front master cylinders and upgraded pads. If you're wondering about the windscreen and upper bodywork, they've all been reworked in the wind tunnel to increase high-speed stability and lessen rider fatigue. Unfortunately, the KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO's price hasn't been officially released yet.
MV Agusta Superveloce 1000
Some motorcycles are fast. Some are rare. Then there is the MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro, a motorcycle that looks like it was sculpted out of carbon fiber and dream-like memory. With the heart of a superbike, this 83-unit limited edition is more than just a bike; it's a design statement that pays homage to Italian excess and design, and has the kind of drama you can hear from the other side of the track.
The winged fairing, which resembles a vintage GP bike from the 1970s, produces actual downforce when traveling at high speeds. It delivers 208 horsepower with a rev ceiling of 13,000 rpm.
Features like launch control, traction and wheelie control, cornering ABS, and a 5.5-inch color TFT with built-in Bluetooth and GPS are just a few of the rider aids that come standard on the Superveloce 1000. The Brembo Stylema calipers provide harsh, accurate stopping power, while the electronically adjustable Öhlins NIX EC forks and TTX EC shock handle suspension duties. One of the more expensive options on our list, this work of art is priced at $80,000.
Aprilia Tuono V4 (2025)
The Aprilia Tuono V4 has always been a bit of a unicorn. It's a naked bike that performs like a true superbike while still being great for daily use. The brand hasn't messed with the formula for 2025. Instead, they've made everything sharper, more comfortable, and somehow even more tempting.
When you twist the throttle, it will likely tear your arms off because it still has the same 1,099 cc V4 engine, with a bump in horsepower up to 180. But it's not just about brute force. The V4 delivers torque in a smooth, linear rush that's friendly and tough. The type of engine that gives the impression that everything else is flat.
Aprilia also gave the Tuono a cute refresh this year. The inclusion of downforce winglets helps keep everything stable under crazy acceleration, and the redesigned bodywork looks tighter and more streamlined. Longer rides feel less stressful thanks to enhanced heat management and a more comfortable riding position.
A clear TFT dash, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and adjustable ride modes are all still present, as expected. The semi-active Öhlins suspension and lighter forged wheels with the Factory trim level enhance the handling, which is already incredibly quick. The base price is approximately $16,399, while the enhanced Factory trim is closer to $19,699.
BMW R1300 GS Adventure
BMW built a whole new machine for those who have a passion for gravel maps and long-distance routes, rather than just upgrading the R1300 GS to create an Adventure version. This bike goes beyond a large tank and crash bars. The goal is to make a travel companion that is equally comfortable in the mountains as it is in Death Valley.
For riders who view fuel stations as optional detours, the 7.3-gallon fuel tank is a heart-grabber because it offers extensive range. Underneath, the 1,300cc boxer twin produces 145 horsepower and provides 110 lb-ft of torque with the punch and predictability that have made the GS models iconic. It's prepared for heavy use courtesy of the higher suspension and additional frame protection, so you won't constantly need to babysit it.
This bike's comfort and versatility are what make it enticing and drool-worthy. Long highway drives are smooth thanks to adaptive cruise control, and the 6.5-inch TFT screen combines GPS, phone calls, and riding modes into a single, attractive interface. Even the seat feels like it was designed by someone who's done 800-mile days. BMW also included a built-in air compressor, which is a small but brilliant touch for anyone who's ever had a pinched tube in the middle of nowhere. The base price is $22,745, which is a bit on the high end. But if this bike speaks to you, you shouldn't settle for anything less than the best.
Buell Super Cruiser
The Buell front has been quiet for a while, but now they're back swinging. Developed in collaboration with custom bike legend Roland Sands, the Super Cruiser doesn't just revive the Buell name. It throws it into a whole new arena. This new machine isn't your average chrome-heavy cruiser. It is raw, angular, loud, and unreservedly aggressive; it's just as if it's a muscle bike wearing a leather jacket.
The 1,190 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine — the same powerplant that once helped Buell dominate racing grids — produces an astounding 175 horsepower at its core. Even though it is considered a ridiculous number for a cruiser, it manages to function. The Super Cruiser aims to completely defy norms. It has sportbike-like geometry and mid-controls, and its stretched, slammed silhouette draws attention everywhere it goes.
This motorcycle corners like it has something to prove, and it surely does, owing to its lightweight (450 lb), tight chassis' new steel tube design, high-spec inverted forks, fully adjustable rear monoshock, and high-end adjustable suspension. There are no comfort settings, infotainment, or tech gimmicks. Just you, the road, and a snarling V-twin that's here to make a statement.
Pricing is expected to start around $25,900, and while that might raise some eyebrows, this is not a bike you cross-shop with typical cruisers. It's for riders who want bold design, real performance, and a fresh reason to believe in Buell again.
2025 Honda Rebel 1100
The Honda Rebel 1100 has consistently found the ideal balance between being comfortable enough for longer journeys, strong enough to have fun, and approachable enough to avoid turning off beginner riders. And for the year 2025, Honda didn't alter that recipe. Alternatively, it made some clever changes that make the Rebel more usable without altering its essence.
The most visible change is that the old analog cluster is finally replaced by a sleek new 5-inch TFT display, giving the Rebel a more modern cockpit. It now supports USB-C charging, Bluetooth pairing, and even smartphone-to-smartphone navigation (RoadSync). There aren't too many features, but that's kind of the idea: just enough technology to make the daily ride better without making it too complicated.
The reliable 1,084 cc parallel-twin engine is still in place. Across the rpm range, it is pleasant, torquey, and smooth. Honda's clever DCT automatic transmission, which keeps the Rebel unique in the cruiser market, remains an option, as does manual transmission. So when you feel like it, you can shift with paddles or cruise hands-free with the DCT.
A few significant comfort improvements have been made, including upgraded seat cushioning and better ergonomics for extended periods of time spent in the saddle. The ordinary version costs about $9,599, while the DCT variant costs just over $10,000. That tells us that the prices are certainly reasonable and made for riders who want a laid-back machine that quietly gets everything right.
2025 CFMOTO 675SS
Although CFMOTO has been making quiet moves in the motorcycle world for a while, the 2025 675SS is the loudest statement yet that the brand is done playing in the background. With this sleek triple-cylinder sportbike, CFMOTO is stepping boldly into the middleweight ring, and it's doing so with serious intent.
With its sharp styling, full fairings, a raked tail, and a tucked-in riding position that screams track-day readiness, the 675SS is an eye-catcher. The interesting part, however, is that it has a 675cc liquid-cooled inline-three engine installed by CFMOTO, which is supposed to provide performance that competes with that of rivals like the Triumph Daytona 660 and Honda's CBR650R. Initial impressions of the ride suggest an engine that is quick but controllable, coupled with a smooth throttle delivery and a pleasing midrange.
The 675SS has a ton of features that you would normally see on bikes that cost thousands more, and with these features, it gets really hot. A clean TFT display, LED lighting, traction control, a quickshifter, and a complete electronics package are all on the table. All of that, for just about $7,999. Although its long-term durability is still unknown, it's quite difficult to overlook, particularly if you're searching for an affordable entry into the middleweight sportbike market without forgoing design and fun. It's obvious that CFMOTO wants a place at the table, and this bike could be the one to get it.
The Can-Am Pulse 2025
If you're picturing a boring commuter EV, the Can-Am Pulse is going to surprise you. This is Can-Am's return to two wheels, and they've gone all-electric. However, it has a bit more personality than you might expect from a city bike. What defines the Pulse's basic streetfighter design are the sharp lines, thin LED lighting, and a comfortable riding position. Hence, with a peak horsepower of 47, 53 lb-ft of torque, and a smooth electric twist, the Rotax E-Power engine makes it perfect for silent rides and fast takeoffs.
Can-Am claims a 100-mile city range, which should be more than enough for daily runs without having to plug in every night. The Pulse is more approachable than some other electric motorcycles. Early test drives indicate that the power delivery is smooth and manageable at low speeds. Additionally, it has a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, app integration, BRP GO, and standard traction control, making it seem as clean, connected, and relaxed as a contemporary EV should. With a starting price of $13,999, the Pulse gives you about four options to choose from: Normal, Eco, Rain, and Sport+.
2025 Honda CB1000 Hornet SP
Honda demonstrated with the CB1000 Hornet SP that you can enjoy serious performance without riding a full-blown superbike. This motorcycle is the type that readily garners attention due to its sharp, assertive, and sophisticated form. Its core engine is a 1000 cc inline-four that was taken from the previous-gen CBR1000RR. It produces about 155 horsepower at 11,000 rpm and 78.9 lb-ft at 9,000 rpm. But what really counts is how smoothly the power is delivered.
Honda, however, did more than simply fit a large engine onto a conventional frame. With a fully adjustable Ohlins rear shock and a quality Showa suspension up front, the SP trim offers genuine cornering composure and comfort over rough terrain. Additionally, you get a complete 5-inch TFT panel, ride modes, and rider aids like wheelie control and traction control, all of which are controlled by clear, straightforward Honda logic. So, along with clean lines and winglets that make it appear as swift as it feels, the design is streamlined and functional. The 2025 Honda CB1000 Hornet SP comes with an MSRP of $10,999 (plus a $775 destination charge).
Aprilia RS 660 Factory
Aprilia makes another appearance on our list, and this time it's with the appealing RS 660 Factory. This model is not necessarily a liter bike but is still considered far beyond an entry-level vehicle. With race-bred machinery and well-considered enhancements, it further solidifies its position as a fine middleweight for 2025. With larger throttle bodies (52 mm) and updated intake tuning, it dishes out 105 horsepower while maintaining the same 659cc parallel twin engine.
What pushes the Factory version into standout territory is its suspension and braking package. The bike has a fully adjustable Öhlins suspension system, which is usually reserved for much more expensive bikes. It includes an STX46 rear shock and NIX30 forks. The precise and confident stopping power is enhanced by the Brembo Stylema brakes. Launch control, a 5-inch TFT panel, integrated winglets, and Aprilia's complete range of rider aids, including wheelie control, engine braking adjustment, and traction control, are additional features of the $13,999 MSRP marked sturdy machine.