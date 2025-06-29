If You're Buying A New Android Phone In 2025, Stay Away From These Options

Android is the most popular operating system on the planet, so it's no surprise that there are more options than ever before for those in search of a new smartphone. From flip phones and other foldables to ultra-premium flagships, and even a variety of increasingly appealing budget options, the variety is staggering. But not all phones are created equal, and some are far more equal than others. It's easy to overlook a number of red flags that savvy smartphone shoppers know to avoid. Here are three of the biggest to watch out for.

A major red flag when shopping for a new Android phone in 2025 is a limited storage capacity. Apps and games continue to balloon in size, and so do photos and videos. On the high end of the market, it's rare to see a device with less than around 256 gigabytes of storage anymore, as that's the bare minimum for a lot of folks. Even mid-range devices seem to be keeping things around 128 gigs. But on the budget side, this is a spec that often gets cut to save a dime. When browsing online retailers, it's easy to find cheap Android phones that seem like a great deal until you notice how badly they're stiffing you on storage. These devices often drop down to as little as 16 gigabytes, which is barely enough storage to run more than a few apps, especially if you plan on shooting a lot of photos. Moreover, low storage can slow down your phone, since Android phones run faster when there's enough empty storage to give them some breathing room.