5 Fun And Cheap Ford Cars For Under $25K

Take a look at the current Ford lineup and you'll notice two themes. One, the Detroit automaker sells a wide variety of trucks, SUVs, and crossovers. Two, aside from the Mustang, Ford no longer sells cars. This is a bummer for fans of the traditional car, especially fun cars. Regarding the Mustang GT, a 2025 model starts at $46,560. Everyone has a different definition of cheap, but considering you can get into a new Nissan Versa for well below $20,000, it's hard to say Ford's pony car is cheap.

Which brings us to the point of today's discussion, fun and cheap Ford cars. The price point is $25,000 or less, as that is just about half the current average new car price. As for fun, we're leaning into the enthusiast definition. In general, that means cars with high performance, dynamic handling, and an engaging experience behind the wheel, but preferably a combination of all three factors.

Although you won't find any fun, affordable cars from Ford for the 2025 model year, there is good news: There are plenty to choose from on the used market. Nameplates like Focus and SHO from long-gone Blue Oval departments like the Special Vehicle Team (SVT) should perk up the ears of any serious gearhead. These are five of our favorites, ranked from most to least expensive.