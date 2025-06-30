12 Of The Most Reliable Small Honda Cars (New And Used)

Ever since the first iteration of the Honda Civic debuted in 1972, the compact sedan has acted as the brand's flagship compact car, earning its place at the top of the fleet and then some. The compact segment has always been one of the most competitive areas of the industry. While crossovers and SUVs may be dominating the market currently, very few brand-new cars can compete with the practicality and efficiency provided by the Civic.

Entering its current 11th generation in 2022, the 2025 Civic isn't the smallest model to feature on this list, but it is the smallest vehicle Honda sells as new in 2025. Starting at $24,250 for the sedan and $27,450 for the hatchback (both with a $1,150 delivery charge), it comes at a price point close to the likes of the Toyota Corolla, albeit slightly more expensive. You get improved standard features inside the Civic, alongside a competitive 150-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-four engine offering a 36 MPG combined efficiency rating.

Still, even if you go for one of the combustion-only models, you shouldn't need to spend too much to keep the 2025 Honda Civic on the road. With a reliability score of 82/100 from J.D. Power, RepairPal also reports an average maintenance cost of $368 for the nameplate overall.