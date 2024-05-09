Honda Civic: The Best Years To Buy (And The Ones You Should Steer Clear Of)

The early 1970s brought about significant turmoil in the automobile industry, with the Clean Air Act forcing manufacturers to modify their large engines or risk failing emissions standards. Engines and cars up to this point were big and not particularly concerned with efficiency. Just before the oil crises began, which would further focus the public's attention on vehicle efficiency, a compact Japanese economy car called the Honda Civic entered the scene in 1972.

Now, with over five decades under its belt, the Honda Civic continues to succeed, with large numbers of buyers eager to own one. According to Motor1.com, Honda sold a total of 200,381 Civic's in 2023. The strong sales numbers may be due to the fact that the 2023 Honda Civic offers features that will change the way you use your car. Overall, the Civic has furthered automotive technology and innovation with some truly impressive production years. However, not every Civic is created equal, and there are definitely some models to avoid if you're looking to add value to your collection.

Determining the best and worst iterations from more than 50 years of production is challenging. However, examining sales numbers, customer complaints, and feature enhancements should help to narrow down the top and bottom choices.