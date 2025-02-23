6 Small Cars With AWD To Consider In 2025

If you're currently shopping around for a small car, you may have noticed that most of them come equipped with front-wheel drive (FWD) systems. The benefit here is that this drive type is lighter and quite efficient, and because small cars typically target budget buyers and beginners, FWD systems help manufacturers to achieve their aim of making these cars as cheap and spacious as possible. Front-wheel drive vehicles also have better handling on loose or slippery surfaces than models with rear-wheel drive. As a result, they tend to be more beginner-friendly and ideal for general everyday driving.

Despite being generally considered better in slippery conditions than rear-wheel drive cars, however, front-wheel drive cars can still get stuck, especially in deep snow, mud, or ice. To ensure a more reliable driving experience, more and more consumers are demanding AWD systems, which sends engine power to all four wheels to make these cars near-unstoppable on all kinds of terrain.

The good news for you is that small all-wheel drive cars do not need to be expensive, as there are now many mainstream cars and accessible luxury models with this feature. And so we've compiled six small cars with AWD to consider in 2025. Because this list is about new small cars, we've made sure to only include compact sedans and hatchbacks without recourse to crossovers or SUVs.

