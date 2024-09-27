Honda Civic Type R Vs Volkswagen Golf R: Which Is The Faster Hatchback?
The Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R have been some of the world's most respected hot hatches over the years. They are fast, practical, reasonably affordable, very well-equipped, and especially great fun to drive. The Honda Civic Type R, for example, is a constant fixture on lists of the best hatchbacks for the money. Between the original EK9 released in 1997 and the FL5 introduced in 2023, the hot 5-door hatchback has impressed the driving public with its powerful performance, features, and value.
The 2024 Honda Civic Type R has a fair starting price point at $44,795 (MSRP), and for the price, you get a dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity keyless entry, remote start, push-button start, sport seats with synthetic suede upholstery, a leather-covered steering wheel, 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, an adaptive damper system, Brembo brakes, and a multilink rear suspension. On the technology front, there's a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, navigation, a wireless smartphone charger, HD radio, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a 12-speaker sound system.
The Volkswagen Golf R is equally impressive in its own right, offering an adaptive suspension system, 19-inch alloy wheels with summer tires, keyless entry, push-button start, leather seating surfaces, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, as well as ambient lighting. There's also a large 10-inch touchscreen accompanied by a 10-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charging pad, navigation, Bluetooth, four USB ports, HD radio, and a nine-speaker audio system. All of these features can be had for at least $45,665, which is the starting MSRP of the 2024 Volkswagen Golf R.
The Honda Civic Type R is faster than the VW Golf R by top speed
The 2024 Honda Civic Type R and 2024 Volkswagen Golf R are evenly matched in terms of their horsepower output, as both hot hatchbacks generate 315 hp. However, when it comes to performance metrics, the Civic Type R and Golf R are better than each other in different areas. For instance, the 2024 Honda Civic Type R's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine makes 310 lb-ft of torque, whereas the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood of the Golf R produces slightly less torque at 280 lb-ft (295 lb-ft in models with the DSG automatic transmission).
The Civic Type R also tops the Golf R in regard to top speed, with top speed in appropriate conditions estimated at 170 mph. That's 15 more mph than a 2024 Golf R could manage, given its 155-mph top speed, although that deficit should soon reduce to around just 3 mph, as the forthcoming 2025 Volkswagen Golf R is said to hit 167 mph. Along with the increase in speed, the 2025 Golf R is also set to wrestle the crown of the more powerful hot hatchback from the Civic Type R, considering its new maximum output of 328 hp (and 310 lb-ft of torque). But until then, the only major performance factor the Golf R currently beats the Civic Type R in is acceleration. In a Car and Driver testing, a DSG automatic-equipped Golf R needed just 4.1 seconds to sprint to 60 mph, while, similar to Golf R models with the six-speed manual transmission, it took the Honda Civic Type R 4.9 seconds to complete the same run. Away from performance, the Golf R is a top pick for those looking to score a hot hatch with generous seating capacity, as it can seat up to five passengers, whereas the Civic Type R has a maximum passenger seating configuration of four.