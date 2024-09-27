Honda Civic Type R Vs Volkswagen Golf R: Which Is The Faster Hatchback?

The Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R have been some of the world's most respected hot hatches over the years. They are fast, practical, reasonably affordable, very well-equipped, and especially great fun to drive. The Honda Civic Type R, for example, is a constant fixture on lists of the best hatchbacks for the money. Between the original EK9 released in 1997 and the FL5 introduced in 2023, the hot 5-door hatchback has impressed the driving public with its powerful performance, features, and value.

Advertisement

The 2024 Honda Civic Type R has a fair starting price point at $44,795 (MSRP), and for the price, you get a dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity keyless entry, remote start, push-button start, sport seats with synthetic suede upholstery, a leather-covered steering wheel, 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, an adaptive damper system, Brembo brakes, and a multilink rear suspension. On the technology front, there's a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, navigation, a wireless smartphone charger, HD radio, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a 12-speaker sound system.

The Volkswagen Golf R is equally impressive in its own right, offering an adaptive suspension system, 19-inch alloy wheels with summer tires, keyless entry, push-button start, leather seating surfaces, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, as well as ambient lighting. There's also a large 10-inch touchscreen accompanied by a 10-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charging pad, navigation, Bluetooth, four USB ports, HD radio, and a nine-speaker audio system. All of these features can be had for at least $45,665, which is the starting MSRP of the 2024 Volkswagen Golf R.

Advertisement