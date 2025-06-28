10 Discontinued Cruiser Motorcycles We Wish Were Still Around

Before we begin, let's first understand what a cruiser motorcycle is — a task that is more complicated than it may seem at first, because there's no set definition of what makes a motorcycle a cruiser. Common characteristics of modern (post-1990) cruisers are a low-slung chassis, feet-forward riding position, enormous engines that rumble with a satisfying grunt, and (usually) enough chrome to blind a fighter pilot. You'll never see a cruiser motorcycle on a racetrack — but that's quite alright, because that's not what these bikes were built for. They were made to gobble up mile after mile of open road, all the while making you feel like you're barely putting in any effort doing so. But here's the problem: manufacturers have lost touch with what made these machines special.

As a result, today's cruisers are sanitized, computer-controlled shadows of their former selves. The golden age of cruisers — roughly from the 1980s through the 2000s — gave us machines that were pure, unadulterated, and admittedly, some of the most dangerous motorcycles ever built. However, the engineer understood that sometimes the best technology is no technology at all — just a massive engine and two wheels. These bikes rewarded skill and punished stupidity in equal measure, and we're here to show you what we're missing out on, with ten discontinued cruisers that we wish were still around.