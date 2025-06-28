10 Milwaukee Products You Didn't Realize You Shouldn't Buy Used

Batteries are risky when purchased on a second-hand basis. All batteries are made to serve for a limited period — a few years, maybe. Let's suppose the original owner used the battery for three or four years before selling it to you. Now, you get only a couple of years of battery life before it starts to malfunction and become unable to handle the load of the device. It sounds pretty unfair that you spend the money and do not get something worth it in return.

The overall delivery of power also reduces with extended use, so if the owner does not take care of the battery's health, you will suffer. Therefore, make sure to avoid these mistakes to prolong the life of lithium-ion batteries.

Besides, the new batteries are not exactly very expensive either. For instance, the M18 Redlithium 5.0Ah battery on Amazon costs $69.9 and should provide a long-lasting performance. Plus, you also receive a few years of warranty when purchasing a new set of Milwaukee batteries, such as the M18 XC6.0 battery, which has an official warranty of three years. Therefore, use them without any worries.