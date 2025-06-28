10 Milwaukee Products You Didn't Realize You Shouldn't Buy Used
Affording new tools and products may not be an option for everyone, especially if you are just starting out as a beginner in the field of maintenance and repair. Starting from scratch and building an entire collection of tools requires a lot of time and, of course, money. Some people might think that they can opt for used tools and products to save a few bucks on their purchases.
While there are certain types of tools that are worth buying used, some products are better when bought in brand-new condition. To make this easier for you, let us update you on the 10 Milwaukee products that you may not realize should be purchased new. There are several reasons, including a lowered lifespan and damaged quality, among others. It's not just limited to Milwaukee, but every reputable manufacturer, for instance, Ryobi, has some products that are not fit for second-hand purchases.
Used batteries are a no-go
Batteries are risky when purchased on a second-hand basis. All batteries are made to serve for a limited period — a few years, maybe. Let's suppose the original owner used the battery for three or four years before selling it to you. Now, you get only a couple of years of battery life before it starts to malfunction and become unable to handle the load of the device. It sounds pretty unfair that you spend the money and do not get something worth it in return.
The overall delivery of power also reduces with extended use, so if the owner does not take care of the battery's health, you will suffer. Therefore, make sure to avoid these mistakes to prolong the life of lithium-ion batteries.
Besides, the new batteries are not exactly very expensive either. For instance, the M18 Redlithium 5.0Ah battery on Amazon costs $69.9 and should provide a long-lasting performance. Plus, you also receive a few years of warranty when purchasing a new set of Milwaukee batteries, such as the M18 XC6.0 battery, which has an official warranty of three years. Therefore, use them without any worries.
Second-hand site lights may be doubtful
The Milwaukee site lights are designed for different functionalities. The M12 underbody light illuminates areas under the car — useful for mechanics who want a clear view of the bottom part of the car during inspection or repair. When purchased new, it comes with a five-year warranty. The same can be said for the M18 Radius site light, which includes a limited lifetime warranty.
All lights, be it LEDs or other types, tend to decrease the intensity of light they can produce over time. You must have noticed that the brightness significantly reduces as a few years pass by. Research has shown that proper maintenance can extend the LED's life by a few years; nonetheless, it is very limited — about 50,000 hours for a typical LED light converts to about six years with normal usage.
For this reason, going with second-hand LEDs seems ill-advised. You can get your hands on a fresh set of Milwaukee LED floodlights for $30 on Amazon, while the LED work light is for $37.99.
Tools that use Power Plus Automotive Chargers
In a shocking move, Milwaukee announced a recall of its automotive chargers that were made to charge power tool batteries. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there were six instances of the charger becoming overheated when used under low-voltage conditions. Extreme and prolonged periods of overheating can pose a fire hazard, thereby risking the user's life.
Hence, about 18,000 of these chargers with catalog number 48-59-0184 on the nameplate and the impact wrench kits that included these chargers — catalog 9079-23 — were recalled in 2002, and customers were provided with an exchange for their purchase. The point is, do not buy these chargers at any cost. They were recalled ages ago, and anyone who still owns them will probably be setting you up for a major loss.
Electric wrenches
In 2001, approximately 6,000 units of Milwaukee electric wrenches were recalled by the manufacturers. Why? Because the wrenches had a power cord that released from the handle, threatening electric shocks and injury to the user.
Although no cases had been officially reported to CPSC or Milwaukee, the move came out as a precaution for any future accidents. There were three models of the faulty electric wrench, specifically with the serial numbers 9070-20, 9071-20, and 9075-20. Milwaukee did not offer a refund or an exchange for this product, but they instructed customers to visit the nearest authorized service center to repair the identified problem with the electric wrench.
Once the problem was fixed, the wrenches were safe to go. Besides the safety hazard, we personally will not go for a product that has even the tiniest of doubts attached to it. Even if it is available for a cheaper price in a second-hand situation, because, well, you could get other
Any tool powered by M18 High Demand 9.0 Battery
After consulting with CPSC, Milwaukee decided to issue an expanded warning and instructions for the Milwaukee M18 High Demand 9.0 battery pack, which claimed to be the world's first battery of its kind. These warnings came in 2017, stating that "Should highly conductive or corrosive fluids get inside the M18 HIGH DEMAND 9.0 battery pack in sufficient quantities, it can cause battery pack failure. Failure can include short-circuit, which, in the extreme situation, can result in smoking or fire, even when not in use."
The manufacturers also provided a few examples, such as seawater, certain industrial chemicals, and bleach or related products. They also assured us that there is no fault with the battery; you just have to be a bit careful when operating them. Buying a used M18 9.0 battery could be a risky choice because you never know how the previous owner treated it, under what conditions, or whether they followed the crucial instructions or not. If not, it could have shortened the battery's lifespan by a few years.
Most older M18 tools
A whole lot of products from Milwaukee's M18 collection have been discontinued from further production. The hex impact driver, cordless multi-tool, and angle grinder are some of the tools that will not be manufactured anymore. Buying used products that are being let go of by the manufacturers means you might not receive help or support from Milwaukee in case any of them malfunction.
It is important to note that we are only referring to some of the older M18 products here, and this in no way indicates that the entire collection has been discontinued. In fact, Milwaukee is testing newer innovations by adding more products to the collection. Some of these are the gauge nibbler, rebar cutter, rear handle circular saw, and SDS plus rotary hammer.
Even if you decide to buy outdated tools from the M18 system, ensure they are in good condition and not overused, because the purchase will be useless if the tool only lasts for a few months or a year at most.
Heated TOUGHSHELL jackets may deteriorate over time
Milwaukee has really upped its game by building high-quality M12 heated jackets that are comfortable and serve their function well. There is nothing wrong with buying these jackets in used condition, but it is true that their quality may deteriorate over time and with use.
Wearing jackets in rigorous and tough working environments is likely to have an impact on the fabric and quality, regardless of how carefully they are designed. You might experience scratch marks or wear and tear on the jacket, which can negatively impact its heating power.
Normally, the jacket provides up to 12 hours of run time with the M12 3.0 battery on a low setting. If it is used even for a few months or years, the run time may vary because battery life can decrease with time. Why spend on a product that has a high chance of not functioning as expected? You can go for a fresh Milwaukee Heated Jacket on Amazon for $149.99.
Laser TEMP-GUN™ M12™ Cordless Lithium-Ion Thermometer Kit
This M12 Laser Temp-Gun is another tool that Milwaukee no longer makes — the production was halted about six years ago. Obtaining this in a used condition means it was likely purchased before that and has been in use for an extended period. The official product page on Milwaukee's website states a five-year warranty for this thermometer kit, which has already expired.
You can replace the battery since the M12 Red Lithium battery that powers this tool is still available, and gain some performance. However, the product's overall lifespan may have been compromised over the years. Unfortunately, the user reviews of the battery are also not satisfactory, with only 42% of commenters recommending this M12 battery. The majority of users complain that it loses charge very quickly or fails to charge at all. Try not to get this tool in a second-hand state though because even a new battery won't suffice and the thermometer will not do its job well.
Matrix Carbide Driver Bits
The manufacturing of shockwave matrix carbide screwdriver bits also came to an end in 2019 after big claims that they were built with superior quality and wear-resistant. However, the tip of these bits broke for many users, including the guys at VCG Construction on YouTube, who noticed some slipping when using the bit, which ultimately led to it breaking. Upon reporting the issue, Milwaukee sent a replacement.
In another episode of an aggressive test conducted by VCG, the bits became highly deformed, and the tip lost its shape. Getting these driver bits is kinda doubtful since the sole purpose of the bits was to be "unbreakable." Although the company launched magnetic bit holders to counter the problem, it is better to buy a better product, as taking the risk is not worth it.
Milwaukee offered a lifetime tip warranty for these bits, but it's a hassle to call the support and then go through the whole replacement process. Hence, these bits may not be the best ones from the manufacturers.
M18 FUEL™ 2 Piece Power Pack 2A2
Milwaukee has ceased the production of its M18 FUEL power packs line, which means you might not get any official support or help from the manufacturer if you happen to encounter any issues with the product. All sets — ranging from two to 10 pieces — have been retired.
That's not all. The M12 Red Lithium battery included in the pack was also pulled off the market. Therefore, should we buy tools that are no longer made? It's better to go for the latest models that still have some years of warranty left. While you do have the option to recharge the battery with the included charger, it will not last for very long and will eventually die out on you. Since the set will be second-hand, you won't be able to squeeze much performance out of the battery; hence, the functionality of the tools may not be up to the desired expectations.
Things to consider when making used purchases
When shopping for used products, specifically tools, there are a few things you need to keep in mind before making your final decision. Start by inspecting the product thoroughly for any damage that can potentially disrupt its performance. There might be some scratches on the external body, but that's fine because that's something unavoidable when working with tools. If you're fine with a few scratches, all is well.
Another factor to consider is the performance of the tool, especially the power tools that are powered by electricity or battery packs. Make sure you test the tool before making the payment. Thoroughly check if the output is almost near the expected level by practically testing the tool in a work setting. However, this option is not on the table when you are purchasing online. In such cases, you may be able to agree with the seller to make the complete payment after you are satisfied with the product's quality.
There are always risks attached to buying used tools, but sometimes this is the only way to go. The point is not to hurry up the purchase and take your time to inspect the used tool from all relevant aspects.