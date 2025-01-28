3 Types Of Tools That Are Worth Buying Used (And 3 That Aren't)

The cost of putting together a reliable tool kit quickly adds up, especially if you're starting from scratch. This often leads to cutting corners to save money wherever possible by either buying cheap tools, doing without, or buying used tools from pawn shops, social media marketplace ads, or garage sales. Buying quality used tools, following a careful inspection for any damage or excessive wear, is a great option for many of the tools required for any DIY pastime. However, some tool types are best avoided on the used market.

Some of the best types of tools to consider buying second-hand are hand tools. Wrenches like box-end, open-end, and combination styles can withstand years of service without being overly degraded, especially if they are name brands like Snap-On or even some of the cheaper alternatives.

The same goes for socket sets and ratchets. Be sure to look for any cracked or missing sockets, but a ratchet that's been neglected can be rebuilt with a little time, elbow grease, and a ratchet head repair kit from Amazon — just make sure it fits the ratchet you're rebuilding.

Buying used punches and chisels, both for metal and woodworking, is another great way to save some money. Older punch and chisel sets were often produced using good steel and superior heat-treat methods. If there are any signs of wear, use that as a bartering chip to lower the price, then re-dress them on a grinder to make them like-new.

