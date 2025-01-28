3 Types Of Tools That Are Worth Buying Used (And 3 That Aren't)
The cost of putting together a reliable tool kit quickly adds up, especially if you're starting from scratch. This often leads to cutting corners to save money wherever possible by either buying cheap tools, doing without, or buying used tools from pawn shops, social media marketplace ads, or garage sales. Buying quality used tools, following a careful inspection for any damage or excessive wear, is a great option for many of the tools required for any DIY pastime. However, some tool types are best avoided on the used market.
Some of the best types of tools to consider buying second-hand are hand tools. Wrenches like box-end, open-end, and combination styles can withstand years of service without being overly degraded, especially if they are name brands like Snap-On or even some of the cheaper alternatives.
The same goes for socket sets and ratchets. Be sure to look for any cracked or missing sockets, but a ratchet that's been neglected can be rebuilt with a little time, elbow grease, and a ratchet head repair kit from Amazon — just make sure it fits the ratchet you're rebuilding.
Buying used punches and chisels, both for metal and woodworking, is another great way to save some money. Older punch and chisel sets were often produced using good steel and superior heat-treat methods. If there are any signs of wear, use that as a bartering chip to lower the price, then re-dress them on a grinder to make them like-new.
Tools not worth buying used
One of the primary tool types that are not worth buying used is safety gear. Any type of fall protection, such as safety harnesses, retractable lifelines, and shock-absorbing lanyards have an expiration date and are only good for one fall-arrest. While we can look at the tag for the date, there's no way to know if the equipment is safe.
Another tool type that isn't usually worth buying used is cutting tools, such as drill bits and saw blades. An exception to this category is made for anyone with the experience and equipment to properly sharpen these items. While it's possible to sharpen a drill bit on a bench grinder and saw blades with a file, it's a skill that not everyone can master equally.
The last of the tools we don't think are worth buying used, unless you have the time and skill to rebuild them, is anything with compression or power. This is a broad category that includes everything from power tools to air compressors to chainsaws, and lawn mowers. We're not saying that a used tool from this category is always bad, however, if you're looking to purchase something in this tool type, take it home, and expect years of trouble-free service, buying used isn't going to be the best option.
Is buying refurbished power tools a good option?
Refurbished tools are often safer than old used power tools, and many times they come with a factory warranty. If you've searched for used power tools, you may have found that you can buy refurbished tools from brands like Milwaukee online. While companies other than Milwaukee offer rebuilt tools, it's best to ensure that the refurbisher you buy from is reputable and, preferably, factory-authorized.
Among the most dangerous aspects of buying used power tools is faulty electrical wiring. Corded power tools could have damaged power cords resulting from stress that isn't apparent during a visual inspection. Cordless tools could have internal damage to batteries or their associated battery chargers that could lead to overcharging and a risk of fire. Buying a quality refurbished tool allows avoiding these risks while saving money compared to the cost of a new tool.
For example, a reconditioned Milwaukee M18 Fuel 10-inch dual bevel compound miter saw without batteries or charger lists for $339 at MaxTool, an authorized Milwaukee retailer. The same saw sells new for $429 at Home Depot. While the new Milwaukee tool comes with a five-year warranty, the refurbished saw has a one-year limited factory and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.